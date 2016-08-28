The Exhaustive Sunday Night Beauty Routines of 4 Influencers

Deepica Mutyala, the beauty blogger behind @deepicam

"I try to take care of my skin on a daily basis, but I definitely give it a little more TLC on Sundays. If possible, I try to let my skin breathe and be makeup-free on Sunday. Either way, I start by removing any makeup I may have on with a makeup wipe. The biggest issue for me is getting eye makeup off and one of my favorite removers is the Simple Eye Makeup Remover. Then it's time to detox—in more ways than one on Sundays, let be real. I exfoliate my skin multiple times a week with a scrub that isn't too harsh on the skin. Because of all the makeup coming on and off my face, I always feel like it's important to use a product that gets all the dirt keep into the skin. The Derma-E Daily Detox Scrub has been a favorite. I use a Sunday Riley serum and the Pixi Glow Tonic Toner.

I always put something under my eyes whether it be using the Kate Somerville Goat Milk Hydrating Stick under the eyes or Elemis Eye Patches—and sometimes I do both. That's a super sensitive area for me and I want to make sure I keep it hydrated. My daily moisturizer is the Dr. Jart+ Ceramidin Cream but on Sundays, I tend to use a moisturizer that almost acts like a hydrating overnight mask like the Dr. Brandt Needles No More 3D Filler Mask."