The Exhaustive Sunday Night Beauty Routines of 4 Influencers

For most people, a Sunday night routine sounds a little like this: run errands, prepare lunches for the week, catch up on emails, lie down with a good book, pretend you’ll get to bed on the early side, procrastinate for three hours, then finally fall asleep after midnight. But if you’re a beauty junkie, you might swap out the whole running errands thing for a hydrating sheet mask, a relaxing bath, or an intensive three-hour haircare routine.
We chatted with four influencers—including a beauty vlogger who’s always on camera—to find out their exhaustive Sunday night beauty routines, as well as the exact products they use. How to up your beauty game in a single night, ahead.
Deepica Mutyala, the beauty blogger behind @deepicam
"I try to take care of my skin on a daily basis, but I definitely give it a little more TLC on Sundays. If possible, I try to let my skin breathe and be makeup-free on Sunday. Either way, I start by removing any makeup I may have on with a makeup wipe. The biggest issue for me is getting eye makeup off and one of my favorite removers is the Simple Eye Makeup Remover. Then it's time to detox—in more ways than one on Sundays, let be real. I exfoliate my skin multiple times a week with a scrub that isn't too harsh on the skin. Because of all the makeup coming on and off my face, I always feel like it's important to use a product that gets all the dirt keep into the skin. The Derma-E Daily Detox Scrub has been a favorite. I use a Sunday Riley serum and the Pixi Glow Tonic Toner.
I always put something under my eyes whether it be using the Kate Somerville Goat Milk Hydrating Stick under the eyes or Elemis Eye Patches—and sometimes I do both. That's a super sensitive area for me and I want to make sure I keep it hydrated. My daily moisturizer is the Dr. Jart+ Ceramidin Cream but on Sundays, I tend to use a moisturizer that almost acts like a hydrating overnight mask like the Dr. Brandt Needles No More 3D Filler Mask."
Deepica Mutyala
"I don't wash my hair more than two or three times a week, and Sunday is the day I experiment with masks. Being a beauty blogger, I always mix it up and try different ones, but I think to this day a favorite is still the Macadamia Oil Repair Masque—that, plus anything and everything Oribe feels like a spa experience every time I use it."
Mary Young, lingerie designer behind her namesake brand @itsmaryyoung
"My Sunday night beauty routine is definitely more extensive than every other night. Most nights I'm rushing from home from an event and then to bed, so Sundays I pamper myself and start my week on a high note. I've never been much of a bath person but I love a long hot shower with candles going in the bathroom and alternative R&B playing on my Spotify.
I've recently started using Racinne Delicare Soothing Mask and really love it. I have very sensitive and dry skin and this mask is the perfect blend of moisture without leaving my skin sticky or oily. After 20 minutes I rinse out my hair masking sure to get all the coconut oil out and rinse off my face. After patting my face dry I apply Vichy ProEVEN Daily Eye Corrector under my eyes. Then I use Marcelle Night Cream all over my face and neck, making sure it's a generous layer for that extra moisture my skin needs. My last step is using coconut oil on my eyebrows to keep them moisturized and believe it or not, stimulates hair growth."
Mary Young
"I always start with a long shower that includes a full body scrub using the original Frank Body Caffeine Scrub. Of course a nice hair wash, I rotate shampoos/conditioners but lately I've been using Aveda. After the shower I do a hair mask with coconut oil, moisturizing throughout all my hair. After my shower I do a hair mask with coconut oil, moisturizing throughout all my hair."
Frédérique Harrel, the UK blogger behind @freddieharrel
Frédérique Harrel
"I usually wash my hair every other Sunday, and because it takes time, I break it in different stages and will watch a movie or TV as I do it. I usually start by wetting it and applying coconut oil (and sometimes castor oil) on it, and I leave it for 30 minutes. Then I rinse it a little bit and apply shampoo (I use Shea Moisture—the Yucca and Plantain range—or Mizani True Textures). I only shampoo once though; I don’t need my hair to be squeaky clean! Then I apply conditioner by the same brand, leaving it in for around 20 minutes. I rinse it and finish off with a mask that I leave for at least another half an hour.
Right now, I like the Mizani Supreme Oil Mask or Shea Moisture Deep Treatment. Before I rinse, I detangle my hair with a Tangle Teezer brush and rinse it. Then I apply a little bit of coconut oil while it’s still damp, let it air dry a little bit. And then I apply moisturizer (Camille Rose Curl Love Milk), some curl pudding and I twist it all and roll it in bantu knots, or I put it in cornrows."
Cyndi Ramirez, founder of @tastethestyle
"My Sunday night routine varies. Taste The Style recently did a face mask story and we built up a bit of a backlog of all kinds of masks. My skin tends to be pretty balanced but sometimes skews to the dry side so I'm more keen to hydrating masks; AmorePacific has been a recent favorite.
That said, I'm all about a deep cleansing mask and use one about once a month. This purifying mud mask by Borghese is pretty sweet and can be used on your face and body which is always cool."
Cyndi Ramirez
"I only do a deep treatment on my hair about once a month, as well. Lately I've been a Bumble and bumble loyalist and have been obsessed with their Hairdresser's Invisible Oil line; it smells like HEAVEN.
I'm looking forward to diving into the brand's Oil Balm-to-Oil Preshampoo Masque . My poor hair's been so dry these days now that it's long and bleached. I trust this guy will do the trick."