Beauty Buzz: Inexpensive Health Foods, Weirdest Beauty Jobs, More

What better way to start out the day than with the must-click talking points from around the web, curated by us. Have a story you’d like to nominate? We’ll be posting our top stories each morning, so tweet us at @BeautyHigh #BHbuzz

1. Want to eat healthy but not break the bank? Here are the most inexpensive health foods on the market. [Byrdie]

2. Searching for a manicure idea for your wedding? Here are 15 unique spins on new nails to try out for your big day. [Daily Makeover]

3. Kat Dennings debuted a fabulously shaggy haircut that makes us want bangs ASAP. [E! Online]

4. Yes, you can be a dog manicurist – and 5 other beauty jobs you had no idea existed. [Glamour]

5. Just in case you fell for it – chocolate is not good for weight loss, it was all a hoax. [The Cut]