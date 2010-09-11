Whitney Port’s Top 3 Beauty Must-Haves

Whitney Port at the TRESemme lounge. Photo: Gilbert Carrasquillo/FilmMagic

Amidst all of the running around from show to show (and running back to the office in between), I was able to find a spare moment to pop in to the TRESemme lounge yesterday to chat with Whitney Port of The City fame. The new designer may be presenting her spring/summer collection this Fashion Week, but I wanted to know more about Port’s beauty routine, as she’s one of those lucky ladies in the spotlight who always seems fresh faced and gorgeous without ever looking overdone or like she applied three layers of makeup on top of one another. Read on to find out how long it really takes the reality star to get ready in the morning.

You always seem to have a natural not overdone look. What’s your secret to getting that glow?

Whitney: The key to it is I use this Fresh product called High Noon Freshface Glow, and it’s like a tinted moisturizer that has this illumination effect to it. So I use that and then some bronzer. I mix it with the moisturizer and just put that on every day.



Fresh High Noon Freshface Glow, $36, at Barneys.com



Sounds easier than we expected… how long does your beauty routine usually take in the morning?

It depends on what I have to do, but I try to keep it to a minimum. All in all, I try to give myself a half hour to get ready including a shower and everything.



Impressive. Would you say that since being in the public eye your beauty routine has changed?

On a regular basis/day when I know they’re no cameras around, I’m totally natural… like I’m fine not wearing makeup, but I always like to keep it light. Im not one to constantly cake on makeup. As long as my face is clean I feel OK.

What are some other products that you can’t live without?