Venessa Arizaga: Brooklyn Jewelry Designer’s Style Space

Our office is dangerously close to the Opening Ceremony Ace Hotel location, and whenever I head home at a decent hour, I pop in to check out the wares (sorry, wallet). On one particular occasion, I saw a collection of designer jewelry that I’d never noticed before, and at that very moment, my obsession with Venessa Arizaga‘s line began.
I forced the poor sales girl to pull out every single Venessa Arizaga piece that the store had in stock even though it was clear that I was just window shopping so that I could examine them up close. It’s near impossible to appreciate every intricate detail, from the brightly colored threads and hand-woven finishes, to the hand-painted charms and shiny mixed metals.
A few weeks later, Venessa was kind enough to invite us into her home in Brooklyn that she shares with her husband, a photographer, and three cats one of which she rescued off of the Williamsburg Bridge. Tucked inside is her studio, and the collection of multi-cultural charms she’s amassed over the years is almost as impressive as her resume: She’s worked under Carolina Herrera and Zac Posen.
Click through the slideshow to take a peek inside Venessa’s space (just wait until you see her inspiration boards) and to learn all about the jewelry designer who is on the brink of hitting it big.
Brooklyn-based jewelry designer Venessa Arizaga
Were you always into the friendship bracelets and the charms? Or did it start as something else?
Ive always been like a magpie for anything shiny, colorful and that just has handwork to it. I had been collecting boxes of things over the years and never knew what to do with them.
It started when I was in Puerto Rico, I collected seashells. And I would find these beautiful shells and want to wear them, but not know how to incorporate them into jewelry because thats not my background its not what I was originally trained for. So it was kind of like a trial and error, figuring it out and putting things together. Like taking one little, measly string and stringing it and it falling apart, and then trying again with three or four different strings until it was strong. But things eventually evolved.
When I was younger Id always make friendship bracelets and do braids and basket weave. So it like kind of all came back, which was nice. It was like a full circle. But especially with fashion design and sewing, it goes hand in hand. You have to use all of these kinds of couture techniques to do your finishings and some are really simple, but others get intricate. Im still evolving.
Were you crafty as a child?
Yeah it definitely stemmed from when I was little. Me and my sister did everything. My mother is an amazing sewer, and when I was young I had a Juki sewing machine that probably shouldnt ever be used by a child. Its factory certified and really fast and very dangerous but I learned on that. And my mother was really great and patient and would give me little projects to work on.
Is everything in the line handmade by you?
Yes, everything is handmade the first samples are handmade by me, and then I have this amazing woman that Ive been working with that helps me out. Ill give her a pattern or a finished sample, and then shell recreate it and shell do the production. Her handwork is incredible she really cleans things up for me, because she has been doing it for so long. She works in a lot of embroidery houses, and shes just trained to do that.
And if I have a concept that I cant do, I can sit down with her and shell work through it with me, which is nice. Im like 'Ah! That was so easy! So, Im real lucky. Itll be interesting to see what happens in the future, you know, when the company grows. Considering that my "real" launch was this year, its been really, really positive.
So your designs are inspired by travel?
I havent been traveling so much these days, but there a few destinations that I love to go to always. One is Mexico. I just have the softest spot for it because you can find so much there, and its just a wealth of information and people I think people appreciate it, but they dont really know what goes on with the crafts down there.
So a lot of these charms come from there, which are just incredible. If you had someone make this in New York, the time and money would be nuts! But they probably do this in 2.5 seconds there because theyre just so fast. One of my favorite spots is Oaxaca, Mexico. Its just a beautiful place, and I've found these beautiful rosaries that are all handmade that Im trying to incorporate for future projects. But the list goes on and on!
My next destination is Peru, because I know its going to be absolutely insane. Its going to blow my mind! But thats another trip that Im planning for the future, maybe in the next year or so.
The Crucifix:
This charm is just one of my favorites. It's a cross that I always had growing up, and just something that was really close to me and I got it casted. Its kind of hidden in a lot of my pieces. I think Ill always find some way to use that, but change its colors.
If you find a charm thats one-of-a-kind, but want to incorporate it into your collection, how do you handle that?
Ive been trying to somewhat avoid that because my orders have been getting bigger and bigger, and then Id just be causing myself heart attacks and unnecessary stress! So when I find something I love, I need bite the bullet and say, Can I make 100, 150, 200 of these? I havent had an order of 150 yet, but in the future I'll need to start thinking that way. All of these pieces are produce-able, which is nice. I mean, you always get a different stone cut, a different shape, color or enamel, but for the most part its 99.9 percent the same, which is nice.
What do you wear jewelry-wise everyday? Do you always wear your pieces, or do you have some vintage treasures that you like to pile on?
Its pretty funny. Considering Im like doing this really whimsical, bright, humorous jewelry, I dont wear a lot of jewelry. There are a couple pieces that I love. And I wear a lot of the bracelets that have all the charms. But, you know, Im pretty simple. Its either one thing or another thing on the necklace or the wrist.
How would you describe your personal style when it comes to clothing?
Im pretty crazy when it comes to clothes, just considering the houses that I came from. From Carolina Herrera, which is very uptown and lady-like, to Zac Posen, which is wild, super sexy and body-conscious. Its a little bit everywhere.
You know, I was telling this funny story about me growing up and raiding my mothers and sisters closets and my dads closet too! and putting random things together. I mean, I looked like a little walking Yohji Yamamoto. I just didnt care. Ill really wear anything just a little bit of everything.
Do you have any closet staples that you never want to take off?
Yeah! My father gave me his army jacket that he wore over 40 years ago, and I wear that 'til this day. Its amazing. He was a small guy and it fits me perfectly. We wear the same size, and it says "Arizaga" on the chest. Another one Bess boots. I cant take them off! Ive been wearing them for two years and they are so comfortable. And my motorcycle jacket from Topshop. I just cant get rid of it!
Where are you from originally, and how did you land your first job in fashion?
New Jersey. Just over the George Washington Bridge. I'm a Tri-State girl. But, it was amazing to be able to go to New York and be so close to it. Since I was little I was always making things. I always knew I wanted to go to art school, but I never knew what that would entail. Then finally, I got into Parsons and I majored in fashion design.
My first job out of school was at a tiny, amazing company that is no longer around. Its called Tuleh that's a Mexican flower, actually. It was really, really beautiful. And it was great because it was a small company and Bryan Bradley, the owner, really took me under his wing and let me do everything. Like, going to Paris by myself to buy fabrics, making things, and doing patterns with him. It was pretty incredible I was the Jack-of-all-trades in that company, but it really taught me a lot.
Where did you go from there?
My second job out of school was with Carolina Herrera, just designing ready-to-wear and bridal with them for a few years, and working really closely with Mrs. Herrera. And shes amazing just amazing woman.
And then my last fashion experience, which was incredibleI was Design Director at Zac Posenand I worked really closely with the atelier, and the sewers, and the pattern-makers and the design team. So, just being as young as I am and having that position, I learned a lot. But this jewelry has always on the back-burner. Ive been doing it for a few years, but always doing it as a hobby to kind of unwind when I go on vacation and want to get away from the fashion cycle. Its never-ending!
When did you start your own brand? When was your first collection?
My official launch was in August. But Ive always had a mini-collection. My first store was Bergdorf Goodman in 5F, which is absolutely amazing it was huge. But it was always a very small collection. They were really great and positive but I dont think I was ready to build a brand yet. I had fashion and I loved it. I was at Carolina Herrera, then I was at Zac Posen, and I wasnt ready to give that up. So this collection is like my real introduction. Im doing this full time. You know, this is 100 percent me, 24 hours a day. Im living and breathing it.
So starting your own line of jewelry isn't something you'd ever planned?
You know, if I had two weeks I'd spend a lot of time in Puerto Rico (Im half Puerto Rican), so I try to go there as much as I can because its so close! So I just spend time on the beach. I literally, like a psycho, will bring this little mannequin with me and a bunch of charms. But its nice because you have miles and miles of beach to yourself, so I just kind of unwind. Its really ideal and Im lucky to have that in my life. I didnt even know what I was looking for, but it just happened.
Are there any charms that youve collected over the years that have a meaningful or funny memory behind them?
There are some that Ive been using for years, and I think Im just going to continue using them in every collection because they're sentimental. I know a lot of people either love or are totally against religious icons, but I just find them so beautiful. Its partly a part of my faith theres something spiritual about having protection around you! So I think those are the staple charms that I will always use.
I work really closely with an amazing illustrator from Indiana. She actually makes all of these beautiful cameos that are hand painted. So shes been kind of doing these little religious icons for me of The Eye, and were starting something new so well see what happens. Itd be amazing if she interpreted her own Virgin Mary or Jesus or something!
And my favorites are these little guys!
Yeah, those are definitely, definitely my favorites. For me, the Day of the Dead is supposed to symbolize celebrating the dead. And some people dont really get it, so they find skulls morbid. But, not for me. They're so happy and colorful, and it kind of brings up each persons past and memories.
Out of all of the pieces you've designed, do you have any that are most treasured to you? Or something that youll always look back on and be really proud of?
This is, actually. Its not in the collection, but its something I started off with in the very beginning. Just doing a really simple chain, and I think this kind of encompasses the beginnings of my line, and I just love that so much. Its just the idea of carrying everything sentimental on you at once. But this is one of my favorite pieces that I still wear. I havent produced many of these, but I think Ill bring this back into the collection sometime soon.
Where do you look for inspiration?
In terms of inspiration, I think number one and two is color and texture. When I start my research, its a lot of flipping through books. Im a huge fan of going to the library, and one of my favorite libraries is Parsons'. Ill just sit in the back of the periodicals and Im like, Okay. The Sixties. And Ill go through all of American Vogue or French Vogue or Better Homes & Gardens, and Ill start there. Or if I have an idea, like, Peruvian or Guatemalan crocheted tapestries, Ill start there.
But in terms of a person, its always a certain girl. Its someone that I want to hang out, with or someone that I want to really appreciate and wear the jewelry. Someone with a simple personality who gets it and gets color and has a sense of humor. Thats number one.
What do you do for fun when youre not designing?
This amazing, fun project I had with my husband was a little pop-up surf shop in Far Rockaway Queens. It was just like a little beach shop my husbands an avid surfer. We spent a lot of time there with friends this summer.
We sold vintage clothing and Lightning Bolts, which is a Hawaiian surf company. We also sold consignment boards used boards. So, if there were new surfers coming out to the area but they dont want to buy a new board, they were getting a great deal. The beach community is amazing, especially out there. Its closer than Montauk and the crowd is really great theyre creative and young and everyone loves each other.
And I dont know if youve ever been to Rockaway Taco. Oh man! The tacos are so good. Actually, the owner is David Selig from Rice, so the food is incredible and organic and healthy. So that was right next door, and then the next door down was an Italian ices shop, and they were handmade, all-natural. So it was the best summer we ever had.
What are your favorite neighborhood haunts?
Once I find a restaurant, I will continually go for years and years. Top three are: Robertas in Bushwick. So good! Another one is Marlow & Sons for their oysters. And then theres Diner thats next door, which is pretty much the same chef, but they change their menus every week. Top three and they're all in Brooklyn, too!
Are there any fashion designers that continually inspire you?
Its funny because I think that fashion and jewelry kind of go hand in hand, and if I'm looking for inspiration, sometimes Ill start with a designer. Number one for me is Yves Saint Laurent. I think that time in the seventies when he was in Morocco? That really turns me on. Its almost like were on the same page because he was going for color and he was going for texture. Just things that are handmade and of superior quality I really get it. And I always go back to his archives because its incredible. Even just the color combos! I think for me, hes number one. Hes the ultimate.
What's your advice for aspiring designers or people who want to take their jewelry-making hobby to the next level?
Just keep on going with your ideas. Everyone doubts themselves, especially an artist. You just have to push yourself to show people and to not be afraid, because positive things can happen.
And wear your things around! Learn as much as you can and keep on making stuff. Lastly, never be afraid to just ask for something. If you feel like someone can help you, just ask and see.
What are you aspirations for your business and its growth?
Its nice doing it at home, really waking up and rolling out of bed and just going into the next room! But my goal for the next six months to a year is to have our own studio where we can have a functioning work table, and I can have my own hand-servers working on concepts for me alongside me. Thats the best. Just to really have an operating, functional company where I can have multiple people working with me because its so hard doing it on my own: From invoicing, to shipping, to making, to producing, to sampling. My husband has been helping me with everything, and he might divorce me!!
But no, its something that Ive really wanted to do for a long time. You just have to be careful what you ask for until youre really ready. And its good. Im ready.