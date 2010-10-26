Tipping Hair Salon Stylists: The Truth On Getting The Most Out Of Your Visit

Most people tend to stick to one stylist that they love and never leave their side (or salon chair). But there comes a time when we have to move cities, or the stylist leaves, or for whatever reason that stylist-client relationship is suddenly torn apart. Going to a new salon and entrusting your locks with new hands is daunting for most.

To ease us (and anyone else facing this scary process) back into the chair, we chatted with Chris Lospalluto, a stylist at Sally Hershberger, who recently was selected as one of the nation’s top stylists in Allure‘s beauty directory. He gave us answers to our most pertinent questions below.

StyleCaster: What should we ask for when we sit down in the stylist’s chair?

Chris Lospalluto: Its key to have a good experience when you’re at the salon. Its good to take the first five minutes to have a quick “welcome chat” with the stylist, to get a quick vibe with them to see if you hit it off I always like to let the client start off the conversation, to really kind of get out what they are looking for. Just having your stylist listen to you can be really important, and this way the stylist can see where the client is coming from and what they’ve done to their hair in the past and suggest new things. This way they can segue into what they want to do in the future. I always encourage people to bring pictures when theyre not sure of what they want especially when theyre not sure. If you feel silly bringing a picture because you don’t want to demand a style from one image, or aren’t sure exactly what you want, bring a few different pictures so that you can pinpoint a few things from each picture and you can use them as a starting point.

And what should we expect for our first meeting with our new stylist?

For the first appointment it helps if the stylist walks the client all the way through the experience, explaining what is happening the entire time, as this helps to set a lot of clients at ease. It helps to be a little gentle the first time.

What about the hardest part how much should we tip?

Tipping is typically pretty standard. Treat a salon the same way you would if you were at a restaurant; a good experience warrants a good tip. Twenty percent is standard for your stylist, and if you had an assistant for shampoo you can give them $5 to $3 according to the service. Also, if your salon has a coat check give the coat check $1.

What should I do if I’m not happy with my cut?

Hopefully you never have that happen, but sometimes it can. I do find that most people are not afraid to speak up youre paying good money to see someone good, to make you feel beautiful, so if somethings not right just say it. I prefer a direct approach, so speak up and say if something is wrong. If it’s something that is fixable right away, well fix it. Remember, you are the one paying for the service.

In the past few years, native New Yorker Chris Lospalluto has become one of the most sought after stylists for the styleconscious woman. Chris began his career assisting Kevin Mancuso, who introduced him to the world of high fashion through photo shoots and editorials. While working with Serge Normant and other top talent at Serge Normant and John Frieda, Chris gained vital in-salon experience and an in-depth understanding of clients daily needs. This understanding has earned him the devotion of his current client base, including Charlotte Ronson, Anna Ortiz, Diane Lane and Nora Ephron.