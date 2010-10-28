Steven Meisel’s Grey-Haired Muse

I meet a lot of different models in my line of work, and I am still taken aback by their ages. From tweens to 20-year-olds, the fact that most of these glamour girls are still in their adolescence becomes less of a shock over time. But when we hear about a model getting discovered off the street with a head of gray hair, our ears perk up. Cindy Joseph was a makeup artist for years until she was discovered and began modeling for Ford Models. Since then, she has also created a makeup line. I took a minute to talk to her about her various careers, her makeup products, and what she’s going to do next.

StyleCaster: What were you doing the day you were discovered for modeling?

Cindy Joseph: I had just cut off that last bit of hair dye, revealing all my silver hair, and I was standing on a street corner in the East Village of NYC talking with a girlfriend.

Did you accept on the spot?

The casting agent took a Polaroid of me to bring to the photographer, Steven Meisel. They called and asked me to model for them the next day. I said yes immediately!

Why did you name your cosmetics line ‘BOOM!’?

BOOM! is the sound of a revolution, and Boomsticks are dynamite! It’s a pro-women, pro-age, pro-YOU beauty revolution in cosmetics! No more anti-women, anti-us, anti-age. All women of all ages are perfect the way they are. There is nothing to conceal or change. Boomsticks add the color, glow and radiance every woman takes on when she is happy and turned on to life. Im not interested in asking women to cover up or fuss with a lot of complicated products designed to make their face look like someone elses idea of perfection. An attractive woman is a happy woman who is enjoying herself and celebrating her life, not hiding it. So, I designed my products to make a womans skin look like it naturally does when she is exhilarated and enjoying herself. THAT is a totally new concept in cosmetics. Therefore, a revolution!

You are a makeup-artist-turned-supermodel-turned-cosmetics-creator. What do you want to do next?

I would like to share my ideas about women and beauty and age with many more people and to hear others points of view on these subjects. I am interested in people understanding that everything we believe is a decision and that we can change those beliefs at any given moment. Aging has had a negative connotation for too many years. I would like to help in continuing these changing perspectives on aging to be more positive. I would like to see women of all ages valued in our society. Aging is another word for living. We start to live/age the moment we are born, and continue living/aging until we die. Life does not become less. In fact, it becomes more. There is no peak or prime time of life other than each and every moment we are alive. I want to continue this discussion with groups who are interested in this topic.

I love that philosophy! Now, what is your daily routine in terms of makeup?

It changes depending on my mood and desire. I love going without any makeup and I also like to add a little shine, color and glimmer, and maybe mascara to add a little “polish” for a date, a meeting, a presentation, or general socializing. I like using makeup for fun and celebration.

I make sure that I am motivated by fun not fear or obligation. So, on a practical level, on my makeup days, I use the best moisturizer, Boomstick Glo of course, then Boomstick Color on my cheeks, lips, upper forehead along my hairline and the sides of my neck and maybe a dot on the outer edge of my brow bone. Then Boomstick Glimmer on my eyelids, brow bone and upper cheeks for that extra special radiance.







Youve kept the BOOM! line extremely simple and streamlined for the busy woman. Are there any other products in the works?

Yes, a 100 percent organic all-over body moisturizing lotion! Same ingredients as Boomstick Glo, just different proportions. It will be for the whole body. There is really no need for a different creme or lotion for each area of your body. You will be able to use it on the delicate skin around your eyes, your whole face, neck, full body, hands, feet etc. Everywhere there is skin, it will do the job. It will have all the amazing properties of the most expensive, luxurious lotions out there.

Being a makeup artist for over 25 years, studying skin, moisturizers, talking with dermatologists and women and testing and experimenting with a myriad of products, I have learned a tremendous amount about what works and what doesn’t. I have learned the difference between the claims the cosmetics companies make and the true science behind what a moisturizer can do. Skin is skin. How your skin behaves is due to genetics, diet, emotions and exposure to the environment. The most excellent moisturizer cannot do more than create a protective barrier and lubricate.

The best thing one can do is make sure there are as few ingredients as possible and make sure each of those ingredients are safe enough to ingest. Again simple, to the point, no nonsense. One bottle for all your moisturizing needs. A simple product you can trust. I am very excited about introducing this new product. Now I am thinking about what to name it!

What is the one product that you cant live without (not counting your Boomsticks)?

I can live without any of it! I think it’s all for fun. Fun is not based in need. That is a big part of my message. Women don’t have to feel like they need to “put on their face” anymore. Today’s woman is free to do as she wishes, for herself, and no one else. We know that makeup and fashion and all of it is for our pleasure and not something we must do to have value. We know our value is innate, just as we are. Keeping a healthy perspective about beauty and fashion is something women are paying more attention to than ever before.

Do you have any beauty tips and tricks from your days as a makeup artist?

Sure!

Oil base foundation applied on the skin without adding powder over it creates a more luxurious, sensual, touchable, attractive and believable complexion. Yes, even if you have oily skin. -Makeup that suits a woman’s skin tone will call attention to the her rather than to the makeup.

Lipstick that is in the hue of your gums will look most natural.

You can put powder over creams but never creams over powders.

When taking mascara off, put the remover right on the eyelashes, let it sit, then glide it off from the base of the lashes directly outward with a tissue between your thumb and finger to avoid rubbing towards our face, which puts it all over your skin.

And there are sooo many more tips to share!

How and when did you gain such a positive attitude towards aging?

As I got older, my life, my self-image, my relationships, and my career kept getting better and better. Over time I was learning more and more. Time, age and life brought all those gifts to me. Youth lasts a decade or so. It’s fun, but short, in comparison to the rest of your life, if youre lucky to live to the average life span. And all of life is fun. Our ideas of fun change over time and we find new things that bring us joy. Life is an adventure. I do not believe there is a peak to life and a slow decline to passion and spirit as we are told. I see the graph of life in the shape of a V. We are born at the base of the point and life expands outward in all directions, encompassing more and more of everything. I always valued faces with “life” in them. The scars, wrinkles and changes that experience brings.

I always listened to the wisdom of people who had been around longer than me. I am more connected to what really matters in myself after more years of life under my belt. The value of age has been demonstrated to me through my own experience. One thing I have noticed is that what people really feel about themselves and life starts to appear more as time passes.

The veil between the spirit and the outside world thins and we can see the deeper spirit in the face as we age. I believe we always have a choice in our attitude towards our age.

How long do you think youll continue to model for?

As long as they want me! It’s a pleasure for me to represent women of my generation and to be a positive example to women younger than myself. I like demonstrating that age is good and powerful and something to celebrate.

All images courtesy of Cindy Joseph