Skincare Guru Eileen Harcourt’s 3 Steps for Runway-Worthy Skin

As Eileen Harcourt, the woman responsible for the radiant complexions of many a face in fashion, put it to me backstage at VPL, skin is really used as an accessory [for the brand]. And since accessories have the power to make or break an outfit, VPL designer Victoria Bartlett saw to it that the models skin was prepped by the pros pre-show. Backstage, Harcourt treated the girls to her runway-worthy skincare routine, made possible by Clarisonic beauty power tools, Intraceuticals Oxygen Facial treatment, and Harcourts seemingly age-defying hands.

Step 1: Apply a gentle cleanser to a Clarisonic Cleansing Brush. Eileen loves Intraceuticals Oppulence cleanser for a brightening and lightening effect on skin (essential for everyone model or not).

Using the Cleansing Brush, Eileen makes small circles around the face which helps to slough off any dead skin and possibly dirt. Dont forget to go over the nose, though beware: it may tickle! (The Clarisonic model pictured here is the lines Mia, a smaller version of the classic model, perfect for the gal-on-the-go!)

Step 2: After cleansing, Eileen performs an Intraceuticals Oxygen Facial. With what looks like an airbrush, a rejuvenating serum is sprayed onto and infused into skin via pressurized oxygen that plumps up skin. In other words, the Oxygen Facial treats your skin to a cocktail of hydration and moisture! Yum.

Step 3: The Clarisonic Opal, an anti-aging infusion system that looks more like an iPod than a beauty tool, is Eileens finishing touch to the models skin before sending them to hair and makeup.

The Opal infuses the skin through vibration and an anti-aging marine serum that eliminates any under-eye puffiness and further hydrates the delicate skin around the eyes and lips. Sixty seconds under this baby and youll feel like a brand new you only with less fine lines and a complexion so dewy youll have people wondering if you just slept for 100 years.

Unable to book an appointment with Eileen or just not ready to invest in a Clarisonic beauty power tool? No problem! Intraceuticals, the masterminds behind the Oxygen Facial Treatment, have just debuted two new daily serums the Rejuvinate and the Atoxelene that when combined act as a topical, take-home version of the Oxygen Facial that will help you recreate the dewy, radiant skin seen at VPLs Spring 2011 show.

