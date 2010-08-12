Rihanna’s Hairstylist: Why She Went In For The Crop

Rihanna. Photo: Central Image Agency, FilmMagic



Rihanna is known not only for her killer pipes and her tendency to share umbrellas, but also for her ever-changing hairstyle. Starting off with long strands and an innocent demeanor, the singer’s hair has grown shorter and edgier over time, and her hair color has fluctuated along with it.

The stylist maven behind those strands, Ursula Stephen, talked with us about her decision to chop Ri Ri’s locks, and how you can approach bold colors.



StyleCaster: How did you get started in the hair business? And when did you start working with celebrities such as Rihanna?

Ursula Stephen: I got started in the hair business in high school. My high school was a beauty school. I worked in a salon all through my high school years and then eventually started working with celebrities through my clients that worked in the music industry really by word of mouth.

So whose idea was it for the short crop? Rihannas or yours?

Deciding to go short was a mutual thing. But I was finally ready to do it and she was shocked but ready!

You also recently got her hair this intense shade of red. How did you do that?

I pre-lightened her hair with a permanent color and then I went over that with semi-permanent color.

Do you have any advice for readers who have dark hair and want to try bright color?

My advice is to do your research! Color can be very tricky. And you can run into problems that only a professional can fix.

Ok, so I have shoulder length hair but am afraid to go too short. Who do you think a short cut works for?

Short hair works for many people. The key is figuring out your face shape and then finding pictures of people that have similar face shapes this way you have an idea of how it would look on you.



Any beauty secrets to maintaining a short haircut for everyday?

Keep a small pot of wax or pomade in your bag. For that midday/after work spruce. One of my faves is Motions Shine Enhancing Pomade.

You also work with other celebrities like Keyshia Cole and Michelle Williams for events; where do you draw ideas from for their styles?

Everywhere! Old movies, fashion, cartoons. I pull inspiration from many places.

If you werent doing hair, what would you be doing instead?

I don’t know! Great question. Maybe a comedian. I don’t know… I wouldn’t have the heart.

