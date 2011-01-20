Pamela Love: Beauty Essentials

If you really, really think about it, chances are that the coolest, most put together chick you know how a certain way with accessories. As a jewelry designer with a serious cult following, Pamela Love definitely has an eye for the cool things in life. She’s also known for her insanely beautiful, thick curly hair and those Sebastian hair product ads that show it off so proficiently.

Want to know how she tames all that volume and gets her natural, downtown pretty girl look? Click through for her five beauty essentials. -Kerry Pieri