Olivia Palermo’s Top 4 Beauty Tips

Olivia Palermo has been a bit of a controversial subject during her time in the spot light. Most recently, Whitney Port went on Chelsea Lately to call her “a nightmare” who “looks down on people.” I personally think she’s lovely, and more to the point, pretty!

Everyone wants to know how pretty people stay so pretty, so I asked her. Even though, Olivia told me, “I usually dont give my beauty products away,” she relented and gave me her top 4 tips on maintaing the pretty!