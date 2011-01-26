StyleCaster
Olivia Palermo’s Top 4 Beauty Tips

Kerry Pieri
by
Olivia Palermo has been a bit of a controversial subject during her time in the spot light. Most recently, Whitney Port went on Chelsea Lately to call her “a nightmare” who “looks down on people.” I personally think she’s lovely, and more to the point, pretty!

Everyone wants to know how pretty people stay so pretty, so I asked her. Even though, Olivia told me, “I usually dont give my beauty products away,” she relented and gave me her top 4 tips on maintaing the pretty!

Go Matte and Don't Look Back
"I always try to go for a little bit of a matte look for makeup. Not too much of a shine. A little bit is okay."

A Good Dermatologist:
"My dermatologist is Dr. Dennis Gross. And Ive been using him since I was, like, eighteen," Olivia explaned.

A Sun Hat:
I always say, wear a sun hat!
Eugenia Kim sunhat, $335, at Arcade

Sunscreen That's Great
"For skin protection, I like Lancaster."
Lancaster Sun Care Delicate Skin Ultra Soothing Lotion Face & Body SPF 30+, $25, at Amazon

