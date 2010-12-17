Nicole Richie’s Wedding Makeup Broken Down By Byron Williams

If we completely ignore those Simple Life years when she lived on the wrong side of cheese, Nicole Richie is a pretty classic beauty girl who digs a solid cat-eye. For her very pretty nuptials, the Cali chick went the way of smokey brown eyes; just ask her makeup artist to-the-stars of two years Byron Williams, of the Byron & Tracey Salon in Beverly Hills, who did Nic’s makeup for her wedding. They didn’t even do the standard pre-big day test because they’re that mind melded by now. In case you don’t have a makeup guru on the payroll, her beauty look is broken down for you below.

Her face is the perfect canvas,” Bryron explains, “she can wear any look, so we went very soft, with taupey chocolatey shadow on the eyes from NARS and Chanel. Nude lips and glowy skin with NARS multiple stick. It was 20s/80s glamour. She looked like she was in a fairytale. Yes she did, and that Marchesa didn’t hurt. Shop it, beauty girls.





Clockwise from left: Chanel Quadra Eye Shadow in 79 Spices, $49, at Amazon; Chanel Inimitable Multi Dimensional Mascara Volume Length Curl Separation 10 Noir, $48.24, at Amazon; Nars the multiple in Orgasm, $38, at Sephora; Nars matte shadow in Bali, $23, at Barneys

