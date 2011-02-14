Nicole Richie: Beauty Essentials

From her sun-kissed, golden complexion to her blond boho locks, if there’s one thing that Nicole Richie gets right every time, it’s her beauty look. I got the chance to chat with Nicole about how she maintains that gorgeous skin of hers, and let me tell you, the girls is surprisingly very low maintenance. Which is probabaly a good thing, considering she’s a newlywed and busy mother of two. Click through for Nicole’s easy-to-follow beauty essentials!