Meet The LA Based Intellectuals Behind TheEternal

When I first saw the Fall line from TheEternal, I was taken by its simplicity, tailoring, reserved color palette and the fact this distinctive aesthetic exists in such a young brand. Michael Abe and Jon Rhinerson’s first collection for the Eternal is for Fall 2011 created out of the ladder’s background in design and the former’s varied experience in advertising, industrial design and carpentry. The resulting pieces are modern, made in luxe fabrications and already favored by girls including Olivia Wilde. Not a bad start. Get to know the LA based duo who are inspired by turn of the last century photographers and who won’t be launching fragrance any time soon.

With so many contemporary brands out there, what did you think could make The Eternal different?

MA: What makes TheEternal different than many of the other contemporary brands out there is our commitment to tailoring and details. We love being able to turn a dress or jacket inside out and see beautiful finishing or take a classic silhouette idea and do a different spin.

JR: The difference depends on your view of contemporary. For me, the majority of the contemporary market hasn’t exhibited much creativity. When you have to rely on selling garments instead of perfumes and accessories, you can’t take chances. We approached TheEternal as a concept and therefore allowed ourselves to take chances. It isn’t always profitable, but our idea is to change the perception of what contemporary fashion can be.

What was the inspiration for this collection?

MA: The inspiration for FW11 was photographer Edward Weston’s modern desert landscapes. Capturing the dusty moods and raw but clean lines found in nature. The quiet eeriness of the desert, with the backdrop of a starry night.

JR: Mike’s inspiration was a jumping off point for me. I tend to view the female figure as an armature on which to build shapes and texture. I think three-dimensionally and have to find inspiration as I’m working on the form. Draping is an important part of the discovery process. In the end, one can only hope that the original inspiration has served its purpose as a conceptual thru-line that keeps the collection coherent.

What other designers do you admire personally?

MA: Tom Ford, Number (N)ine Miyashita, McQueen

JR: There are two sides to that question. I can admire the collection of certain designers, but I can also admire designers themselves without necessarily liking their collections. I admire Jack and Lazaro of Proenza Schouler – I fell in love after seeing a documentary about them. Their process, attention to detail, and passion for what they do is inspiring. The irony is that I’m not always a fan of their collections.

Takahiro Miyashita from Number (N)ine (now The Soloist) has been a longtime inspiration for me. His ability to deconstruct a motel room in the Pacific Northwest and turn it into an epic menswear collection is mind-altering. He’s a tortured soul from what little I know about him. I think great beauty comes from pain and struggle. Ignorance is bliss and f*cking boring.

How have your backgrounds informed your new role as partners in the Eternal?

MA: We each bring a unique perspective coming from different backgrounds but a shared aesthetic. If I find an idea or image that starts as inspiration, Jon will take that same image and find another detail. We’re fortunate to have a shared vision but at the same time, be each other’s strengths where the other is weak.

JR: I had actually taken some time away from fashion and was building a house with a friend when Mike came calling. He was excited about an idea he had for a women’s line. It was predominantly denim but still shared the design language that can be seen in TheEternal today. I wasn’t too eager to get back into fashion. I had spent a couple years putting crystals and embroidery on over-priced knock-offs for a local LA line. I guess you could say I had a jaded view of fashion. Background is overrated while imagination is taken for granted. I bring my imagination to work everyday.

Why the name “The Eternal?”

MA: TheEternal comes from William Blake’s poem “Auguries of Innocence.”

“To see the world in a grain of sand, heaven in a wild flower, hold infinity in the palm of your hand, and see eternity in an hour.” The idea that every moment that we’re in lasts forever. And seeing that beauty in the fine details of life.The tradition of designing clothes is unique in that after we create an item someone else takes that item and it becomes their own. And they will know that jacket or dress in such a more intimate way then we will ever know it. We like to approach that tradition with a sense of reverence, honesty, humility curiosity and stewardship.

How do you think LA fashion differs from NY?

JR: First off, I love Los Angeles and the lifestyle it affords me. Fashion-wise, that’s another story. LA is full of creativity. I can cite Kyle Fitzgibbons of Native Son and the Rodarte girls as perfect examples. In those cases, conceptual thinking and integrity of design has found its roots in Los Angeles. I’m not familiar with the inner-workings of the New York process. I don’t know how anything can get done in a city like that. When I’m there it’s for the pretentious side of fashion. I will say I do have a lot of fun when I’m there. But there has been an explosion of creativity as of late. Wang, Lim, Proenza, etc. You just don’t see that in LA. It’s tough to find inspiration when you’re surrounded by skinny jeans and flannels.

Is it different to run a fashion brand out of CA rather than NY?

MA: I think it’s harder to breakthrough in terms of editors and press. It’s not like all the editors are in the neighborhood. It’s also tough because LA fashion is not well thought of due to all the clichs. But there really is a solid group of creatives here – both designers and artists.

JR: Again, I can’t imagine running the manufacturing side of the business in NY. Pricing is high. However, there is some great quality coming out of NY and traditional tailoring is more accessible there as well. The challenge for us is to provide designer quality at contemporary pricing. Where NY excels is from a marketing and PR standpoint. I think New York designers are taken more seriously. The business side of fashion is easier in NY.

Where would you like to see the brand go?

MA: We definitely have a long-term vision of the collection down the road but right now we just need to keep refining the collection and keep progressing what our girl wears.

What’s the most exciting thing that’s happened so far?

JR: Having the distributor for Balmain at my humble home in the hood to view our collection.

One girl you’d love to see in the line.

MA: Initially Olivia Wilde was at the top of my list, and she was actually the first girl to be seen wearing one of our jackets. After that probably one of the fashion girls like Leigh Lezark or Rumi from Fashion Toast.

JR: I’ve already seen her. My wife.