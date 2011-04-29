Lauren Conrad: Beauty Essentials

Lauren Conrad may have launched a beauty site where she updates regularly, but all you really need to know are the essentials. It’s when girls keep it as simple-pretty as LC, that others girls die to know their secret.
We chatted with the reality star turned designer with the super shiny hair and got down to the business of beauty. Click through for Lauren’s top five beauty must-haves.
Lauren says: Soy protein in my hair
Try: Frederic Fekkai Protein RX Reparative Treatment Mask, $30, at Amazon.com
Lauren says: Moroccan oil for sexy hair
Try: Moroccan Oil Hair Treatment, $37.99, at Misikko
Lauren says: Full and soft mascara
Try: Maybelline Full and Soft Mascara, $6.59, at Drugstore.com
Lauren says: Soft pink blushes, Chanel makes a good one
Try: Chanel Joues Contraste Powder Blush in In Love, $43, at Nordstrom
Lauren says: Dior does a lip balm that I love, in a white pod and it smells like a rose
Try: Dior Smoothing, Plumping lip balm, $26, at Dior.com