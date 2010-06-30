Kate Somerville’s Healthy Skin Secrets During The Heat Of Summer

Image: istock.com



Since we’ve been stuck in one of the hottest summers on record in New York, our skin has taken quite the beating. Whether we’ve been battling extra oil, sunburns or the dry skin that comes as a result, a trip to the dermatologist is definitely in need.

In case you haven’t been able to find the time to pay your own derm a visit, we chatted with Kate Somerville, the expert dermatologist and creator of the Kate Somerville skincare line to tell us how we should be caring for our skin, both inside and out. Read on below for the beauty guru’s insider tips and tricks.



What made you decide to start your own skincare line?

When I was starting out, I was using 10 different lines and every time I would go to use a product it was always missing something. I wanted my products my tools to really be customized and serve a certain function. All of my products have a duality component. ExfoliKate exfoliates both physically and chemically. Quench Hydrating Serum hydrates and contains Vitamin A to help with cell turnover.

What distinguishes your brand from others?

That Im personally in the clinic working on skin and have been working with skin for 20 years. Im very hands on and my skin health experts and I understand skin inside and out. All of the products were created at the clinic and each one goes through rigorous testing each formula is tweaked until its 100 percent effective and approved.



One of Kate’s sulfate free products, Gentle Daily Wash, $32, katesomerville.com

Your line includes progressive ingredients and healing botanicals. Do you think its more important to use natural ingredients or the most cutting edge technology?

I always try and stay on the natural side Im a hippie chick coming from the medical field. I want the top results and so do my clients, so I try to combine both. Gentle Daily Wash is sulfate free and contains soothing lavender. CytoCell is very high-tech, but our peptide that stimulates stem cells is from a natural source.



Kate Somerville’s CytoCell, $150, katesomerville.com

Are there any key skincare steps we should introduce into our beauty routines during hotter weather?

Go easy on exfoliation. Skip glycolic acids and anything too harsh, as you need to have a strong barrier to protect from the heat and sun. If youre in a dry climate, use products containing hyaulronic acid as it holds moisture in the cell. Wear and reapply your sunscreen on top of your moisturizer, and avoid the sun and tan safely with a self-tanner.

Summer is also a time when were showing more of our skin (legs, shoulders, etc.) than any other time of the year. How can we ensure that our entire body looks good throughout the season?

After you exfoliate, Somerville 360 Tanning Towelettes work to even skin color and tone with a golden glow without the sun damage. The towelettes can reach the hard-to-get-to places, so you won’t streak and can put on a wet dress in minutes after applying no suntan lines, no damage.

Why are vitamin supplements important in skincare?

Our body needs 52 vitamins and minerals per day to stay balanced. Antioxidants help as they are found to improve sunscreen’s impact on your body. Skin is our largest organ and if you have any kind of imbalance or deficiency, the first place youre going to see it is on the skin. Vitamins and minerals get carried to the skin last, so you want to make sure you get everything you need internally to maintain that glow. Skin is the barrier from the harmful world, so make sure its as strong as it can be.

Should people look for skincare products that include specific vitamins, or is taking a daily multivitamin enough?

Take one daily Whole Foods vitamin (not a synthetic) in case you dont get everything in your food. Topically, I put on Vitamins B, C and E. C keeps melanin and skin tone even. E strengthens skin while B fights stress.

The creator and director of Kate Somerville Skin Health Experts, a renowned medi-skin clinic in Los Angeles, Kate Somerville has devoted her life to addressing skin wellness. By partnering with top dermatologists and cosmetic surgeons, she has integrated both skincare and medicine. Kate’s multi-dimensional strategy for achieving healthy skin has made her one of the most trusted names in skincare today. Celebrities such as Jessica Alba, Paris Hilton, Sandra Oh and Debra Messing all regularly visit Kate for healthy skin.

Related: Dermalogica Keeps Calm And Carries On With New Skincare Collection