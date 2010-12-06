StyleCaster
Inked: A Photo Exhibit

Rachel Adler
by
Considering we work in an industry run by girls and gay men, lets just say we were a tad overjoyed by the prospect of an all male shoot. Let me rephrase that – an all male punk boy shoot, including tattoos and the smashing of guitars. Jenai Chin, using Temptu Pro, artfully applied temporary tattoos to each of the boys (those that needed them that is) and we spoke to the skilled makeup and tattoo artist about the shoot.

Scroll through the images of the gorgeous boys – er- tats, and try to figure which ones are real and which are fake.

Chin, inspired by the tattoo scene of the punks and teddy boys of N.Y. and London in the late 70s and 80s crafted various sketches for the boys.

Model Cole Mohr shows off one of his tats - real or fake?

Chin "likes to use several different tools to create designs." She combines Temptu Body Liners, fine point paint brushes, stencils and Q-Tips.

Using a combination of freehand art with Temptu Pro Transfers she creates the body art.

