Iman’s Makeup Artist Turned Her Gray

Iman isnt just your everyday world-renowned Supermodel. No, she is a Super-mogul. She has a clothing and accessories line (IMAN Global Chic), a cosmetic and skincare line (IMAN Cosmetics), a hosting gig on the hit Bravo show The Fashion Show and the list goes on. I got a chance to go to her holiday press preview and let me tell you, it was amazing. Great sequin satchels, gorgeous jeweled bangles, chic clothing to fit every size and even cosmetics were all under $100 most were under $50! After getting over the sticker shock (in a good way), I got a chance to chat with Iman, who shared 5 things she knows that you should know too. When IMAN talks skincare, you listen.

Models today wont be gone tomorrow

Chanel Iman, Raquel Zimmermann, Coco Rocha, Joan Smalls those are the ones. When people say models are not what they used to be, I say shut up! Have you seen Karlie Kloss? She’s amazing. She’s as good as any model who has been around. You don’t get those shots from someone who doesn’t know what they are doing.

The best thing about being on The Fashion Show: Isaac Mizrahi

I’ve seen fashion hands on. I’ve been designers muses and I know how hard it is. We’re a good combo because he’s a talker to get to his point and I’m a two liner to get to my point. So its a good mesh. I described myself in the beginning of the show that I have a bubbly personality, but I am also prickly. My husband said, were still waiting for the bubbly.”

Be serious about your skincare

I was raised that you take care of your skin like you brush your teeth cleanse and moisturize twice a day. Always protect skin against the sun regardless of how dark you are. Favorite face mask of all time is SK-II 3D Redefining Mask. Literally, you can have the flu and put it on and look like you just came from the spa. Its a game changer. The skin you take care of in your 20s is what you will inherit in your 60s. Trust me, look at me.

Inspiration comes from your experiences

My first job in 1975 was for American Vogue. I’d never worn makeup and the makeup artist asked me a very perplexing question, “Did you bring your own foundation?” When I told him no, he proceeded to put makeup on my face. When I looked in the mirror I was aghast because I looked grey. Thank god the pictures were in black and white, and of course black and white hides a multitude of sins. I thought, what am I going to do now? I went to every store that carried makeup and collected any foundation with a darker pigment. I was armed with a Polaroid camera that’s how long ago that was. I would mix and match them, put it on and take a picture, because as a model my currency is my image. I did that and I learned the art of foundation that inspired the whole cosmetic line.

All that glitters is gold

The great thing about holiday gifting and beyond the holidays is that anything that’s sparkly and has sequins and shimmers and shines is big. I think all women have reverted to being little girls. And shine for day and night it doesn’t matter anymore. There are no rules.

Photo: Bryan Bedder, Getty Images Entertainment.