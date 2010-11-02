Hairstylist Oribe On Anne Hathaway’s Vogue Cover

Occasionally there are hairstylists that rise above the rest, creating looks for celebrities, runway shows and editorial spreads that not only drop jaws but are also replicated on multiple heads. Those hairstylists are few and far between, and their careers become legendary. Oribe, who can count on Karl Lagerfeld and Gianni Versace as mentors, is one of those stylists. He talks with us below about his haircare line and some of his favorite styles throughout the years.



Photo: Mario Testino, Vogue US, November 2010

StyleCaster: The recent Vogue cover with Anne Hathaway which you styled is gorgeous how would someone go about achieving this Audrey inspired look?

Oribe: Begin by blowing hair out, keeping its natural texture. Then for added texture, apply my Soft Lacquer Heat Styling Spray and use a 1-inch curling iron.

Curl the whole head and brush the curls out. Use Dry Texturizing Spray at the roots to get great texture when putting your hair up. Pull hair up as if youre pulling it into a ponytail, then twist it into itself and secure with a good pin or two. Dont let it get too contrived. Push the hair around, pin it and tailor it to your face. Spray hair with Superfine Strong Hairspray to hold it in place.

You have a very successful haircare line; what sets your product line apart from others?

Each product in my collection is a high performance, luxury treatment for beautiful hair. Each product is formulated with the highest quality ingredients and the most innovative skincare technology the formulas are all new to the market and achieve any desired style while keeping hair healthy and improving texture. All of the products included in the collection are paraben-free, condition and protect hair for high luster and shine. The unique, beautiful packaging may be displayed on a vanity rather than hidden away in the bathroom drawer.

The packaging is unique and gorgeous you are right on that one! How involved are you in the process of making the line?

Im very involved in creating the line. I work with the chemists, Im involved in the packaging, I conceptually consider which products we should launch, I test the products during development its very hands-on.

What would you tell a new hairstylist just out of training that you wished you knew back in the day?

Its important to study beauty, to learn everything you can about the craft, to become a great technician and a great artist, but if theres a chance to get a business major, I would go to night school to do that. Also, always stay humble.



How can a girl achieve your signature sexy, big hair?

Oribe Dry Texturizing Spray will give you that look. Thats one of the key ingredients for the new sexy hair. It gives hair a boost, its great for rocker hair, updos, any styles that need amazing texture and a little lift. You want to avoid products that weigh the hair down. Just go for it, and dont be afraid to try something new.

Youve worked on so many runway shows. Where do you get your ideas for the hair?

Usually, the inspiration comes from the clothing. The designers often have concepts in mind, but if its up to me, then the ideas come from my interpretation of the clothes and makeup. Its all a collaboration, and theres never really a lack of ideas.

You’ve also done tons of red carpet events. Whats your favorite look that youve created for a celebrity on the red carpet?

The Gigli premiere for Jennifer Lopez. It was a really odd but cool updo with a new shape. It was just gorgeous.

What should every girl know about how to maintain great hair?

Every girl should understand hair is like fabric, and you should take care of it. Dont abuse it. Use great products, condition as much as possible, and just be kind to it. Oribe Signature Moisture Masque is wonderful as a weekly hydrating treatment, or people with thicker hair can even use it daily.

Is there a hair product that is out there that every girl should have?

That varies because everyone has a different hair type. That said, everyone could use Oribe Dry Texturizing Spray. Theres always a time when a girl wants sexy texture and a little height at the crown.

Out of all of the fall trends out there, what trends are you loving right now?

At the moment, a great haircut could be the coolest thing. I just gave Anna S. an amazing cut that doesnt need much of anything. So I like easy hair, but in contrast to that, I also love big, sexy updos like the style I did with Amber Valletta in the November Allure.

What do you like to do during your down time, if you have any?

I like to lie by the pool and listen to music (Im lucky to have an iPod with 22,000 songs), do my drawings things like that to help me relax. I play with my dog. I also love to just drive around in my car.

If you werent a world renowned stylist, what would you love to do?

I would want to be a movie star. Id be a character actor.

Lastly, what do you think makes a woman exude confidence?

A woman exudes confidence when she has an allure, when she smells wonderful, when she knows what looks great on her and when shes comfortable in her own skin.

Oribe Canales has been one of the most sought after hairstylists for fashion, editorial and advertising work for the last 30 years. Collaborating with photographers such as Bill King (who introduced him to fashion editor Carlyne Cerf de Dudzeele), Irving Penn, Helmut Newton, Patrick Demarchelier and Annie Leibovitz, Oribe has worked among the best. Oribe has also worked with makeup artists like Franois Nars, Pat McGrath, Kevyn Aucoin and Stephane Marais and fashion designers like Gianni Versace who happened to inspire Oribes tattoos and Karl Lagerfeld, who took the rock and roll hairstylist under his wing.

Main image courtesy of Oribe, photographed by Peter Arnell