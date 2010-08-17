Hairstylist Oribe Dishes On Halle Berry’s New Retro Bob!

Halle Berry on Vogue’s September 2010 cover

When it comes to glamorous, sexy hair, no one does it better than Oribe. As a guest editor for Daily Makeover, the celebrity stylist who works with A-Listers like Jennifer Lopez, Cameron Diaz and Scarlett Johansson shares his secrets on how to create his clients’ iconic styles. Here, the hairstyling master breaks down Halle Berry’s sleek bob which just debuted on the cover of Vogue‘s September 2o1o issue. If you’re in need of a new crisp ‘do, keep reading to get tips straight from the expert stylist:

For Halle Berry‘s cover shoot for the September issue of Vogue, I was inspired by the clothes for the shoot, which had an Art Deco influence. I also referenced the film The Professional starring Natalie Portman. She was only about 13 at the time, but she had this great little bob that looked so perfect.

I wanted Halle’s hair to be very sharp and direct in the same way, but not at all bulky. The idea was to get flat, straight hair with soft, moveable bangs to create interest. Halle had never worn her hair in this type of style, and I was very interested in doing something different.

If you want to request this cut at the salon, tell your stylist that you want a shorter bob. The key is that it needs to be tailored to each person, by changing the length of the bangs for example. The whole style is about simplicity and strength.

To get this style at home, first blow dry hair straight using my Royal Blowout Heat Styling Spray. Next, apply my Soft Lacquer Hair Spray to the hair shaft and use a flat iron all over. Smooth any stray hairs with a flat brush to perfect the look you want it to be sleek, not voluminous.

Contributed by hairstylist Oribe for Daily Makeover

