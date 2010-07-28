Dr. Brandt’s Shares His Tips For Clear Skin Perfection

Photo: istock.com

Being the critical females that we are, we could spend hours each day in front of the mirror staring at every pore, blemish and dark spot on our faces, analyzing how to make them disappear. But since our dreams don’t always come true, we resort to other options applying globs of acne cream, violently tearing our skin off with pore strips, or worse squeezing our faces with a vengeance until the blemishes are only worse than when we started. Hey, we’re just being honest.

Instead of doing more damage to our faces than is warranted, though, we went to the experts for advice. Dr. Brandt, expert dermatologist, walks us through what to ask for during our next derm visit and what to look for from our products and procedures. Read on for his expert tips below.

StyleCaster: This season is all about barely-there makeup. If we’re dealing with large pores, how can we shrink them so we dont have to hide our skin?

Dr. Brandt: Pores become enlarged when they are clogged with oil and debris, so use products containing Salicylic Acid which will deep clean pores, making them look smaller. Also look for products that contain flaxseed oil to reduce oil secretion and help minimize pores. Apply broad spectrum (UVA/UVB) SPF of at least level 30 daily to protect your skin from UV rays that absorb collagen on a daily basis, causing pores to become larger over time, and use a Retinol or similar product at night to help stimulate collagen production. Inquire about in-office treatments including Isolaz, as well as laser treatments to help decrease the size of pores.

Why do we get enlarged pores in the first place? Is there a way to prevent them?

Large pores can be due to many factors (genetics, aging, overexposure to the sun, smoking) so keeping skin properly cleansed twice a day, using exfoliating products 1-2 times a week, protecting yourself daily from UV rays and using anti-aging products to protect skin from breakdown and boost skin renewal, will help keep pores in their best condition.

Aside from moles and beauty marks, we also deal with sunspots and age spots. How can we prevent these and get rid of them?

Spots are usually either melasma (which is diffused) or sun spots and freckles, which are not hormone related. Hormonal pigmentation can affect the cheeks and upper lip and can be diffused. Freckles and lentigos can appear anywhere. To prevent hyperpigmentation, I recommend application of sunscreen (at least SPF 30) every day, an antioxidant cream in the morning to fight free radical damage, as well as various products containing hydroquinone or arbutin to lighten the skin. Remember, no products will effectively lighten skin without the use of sunscreen on a daily basis. I recommend peptide or Retinol cream at night to help increase collagen production. And of course, I have my own collection of products, dr. brandt skincare.

Both types of hyperpigmentation can be treated with over-the-counter products that contain hydroquinone, Retin A, or glycolic acid. Botanical alternatives include arbutin, which inhibits melanogenesis (production of melanin) by limiting the enzymatic activity of Tyrosinase, as well as Mushroom, Soy and Licorice.

There are certain lasers that have been successfully used to remove pigmented lesions in a few in-office treatment sessions. In addition, photodynamic therapy and treatments with Intensed Pulsed Light have been shown to be effective. Fractional lasers are an in-office treatment that improve pores, pigmentation and skin texture. The Q-Switch Ruby laser treats brown spots.

Acne is a common problem for young adults and adults. Is there a skin regimen that we should stick to to beat blemishes?

To effectively clear skin of blemishes at home, look for over-the-counter treatments that contain Retinol, as well as salicylic acid cleansers to unclog pores and remove dirt and oil. Tea tree oil is another important ingredient, which will act as an anti-bacterial agent. Also look for products that contain green tea, which acts as an anti-inflammatory to reduce redness in problem skin. Flaxseed oil reduces oil secretion and helps to minimize pores. Weekly at-home microdermabrasion or peels that contain glycolic or salicylic acid will also help to further unclog pores and eliminate whiteheads and breakouts.

In-office treatments that will rid skin of acne and blemishes include microdermabrasion, facials with extractions done by an aesthetician, and Isolaz, which kills bacteria and deep cleans the pores. Topical antibiotics and prescription Retin A can also treat problem skin and promote a clear complexion. Botox may be used to treat Rosacea, as it dramatically reduces redness and oil production and may help acne.

Most of us want that fresh-faced look that we see in magazines glowing, clear skin without bags under our eyes. What products do you recommend using to achieve this kind of complexion?

Dark circles are often hereditary genetics plays a large role in the development of dark circles. The main reason they appear is due to thinness of the skin in this area and visibility of blood vessels under the skin. To treat dark circles, I recommend getting at least eight hours of sleep a night and avoiding spicy foods and other triggers that dilate blood vessels. To diminish the appearance of dark circles, as well as fine lines and wrinkles, look for topical eye creams with caffeine to shrink blood vessels and peptides to stimulate collagen production. Antioxidants such as green and white tea reduce inflammation and combat puffiness.

Peels and microdermabrasion will help improve skin texture and radiance. Laser treatments such as Fraxel or Gentle Waves will brighten skin. Most importantly, avoid the sun and wear sunscreen every day to prevent future sun damage.

Dr. Brandt has been revolutionizing the field of cosmetic dermatology for over 30 years. He was the first to introduce green tea into skincare and launched at-home treatments that mimic in-office procedures such as dr.brandt microdermabrasian, laser tight and laser a-peel. Dr. Brandt regularly appears on Live With Regis & Kelly, The View and The Today Show as a skin expert.

