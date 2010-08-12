The Derm Is In: Dr. Kaplan Tells Us How To Zap Zits Once And For All

Back when we first started struggling with acne, we were still passing notes in school, giggling too loud and flirting with boys on the playground after class. But for some reason, we don’t have those annoying blemishes beat yet, and we have grown up jobs and wear grown up shoes (and this time they fit!)

We spoke with dermatologist Dr. Kaplan to find out why we’re still suffering, and how we can clear up our skin hopefully once and for all. Read on below!

For those of us who thought getting older meant automatically clearer skin, we were in for a surprise. What causes adult acne?

Adult acne affects more women than men, with about 1/3 of women getting adult acne whether or not they ever had acne as a teenager. Acne in general is a symptom of hormones, onset during puberty, and can be affected by birth control, or even performance enhancing drugs.

We know that acne is caused by hormonal changes and affected by menstrual cycles and often people see an onset of acne at this time. When it comes to adult acne, we dont know why women get another spurt of acne after their teens. Its very common for women to get Botox and acne treatments at the same time.

Also, I think that we are starting to rethink the fact that diet may play more of a part in acne than we thought before. Were finding more and more that dairy products and foods that are high in glycymic index affect acne, because they affect hormones and insulin. There are studies that show that teenagers that have greater than three servings of milk per day have more acne. Just cut your glasses of milk down to one glass a day. We have also found that there is no relation with acne to chocolate, salt and saturated fat.

When do you think it’s appropriate to use topical prescriptions versus over-the-counter solutions?

Acne is an evolving situation, and the onset seems to be getting lower and lower, with again, girls more than boys at a younger age. By the time they come to a dermatologist, theyve already tried the over-the-counter products. You try the prescriptions after the over-the-counter products havent worked. The problem with the over-the-counter products is that they work by drying the skin. People who come to me have tended to overuse them, and their skin is dried out.

What are the best ingredients to look for in acne products, and what do you use on your patients?

A combination of products works the best I’ll usually use a benzoyl peroxide that may be stronger than you will get over-the-counter, a topical antibiotic, and a topical retinoid.



Aveeno Ultra-Calming Daily Moisturizer, $16.79, at drugstore.com

If we are struggling with over-drying from the use of treatment products, what should we do?

Acne is not caused by dirt, so do not over wash your face this will just dry out your skin. Washing twice a day is plenty! You can use a gentle moisturizer like Cetaphil or Aveeno to help with the dryness. Also, the topical products can sometimes be irritating, but not necessarily be drying, but the symptoms may look the same. I would recommend something very gentle.

Whats your verdict on facials? Can they make breakouts better or worse?

There are a couple of different procedures that can be done that may help extractions certainly are helpful in reducing acne, but are not allowed everywhere, and are actually outlawed in California. A cortizone injection can also really help to reduce a blemish, but the office needs to be licensed to perform these.

If you use something that is not harsh, you should be fine. But rubbing a cream on or using different types of oils will not help your acne. If you’re looking to rejuvenate your skin, a facial is the way to go, but facials themselves won’t help acne unless extractions are involved. If done improperly, or if your face is scrubbed, this can also make acne worse because the top layer of skin can be ripped off.

Okay, weve heard through the grapevine that basking in the sun or even hitting the tanning bed dries up breakouts. Your thoughts?

If you dry your skin, everything on your skin will dry to a certain extent, but youre causing far more damage to your skin from lying out than you are helping your skin. Years ago people used to use radiation, and most people that used that got skin cancer. So, why use something that will cause more harm if you want to treat your acne, go to a doctor and try out something that will treat it. The benefits are so small and the damage that you will get is so certain that it doesnt make sense.

Are there easy things we can do day-to-day to prevent breakouts?

Dont pick when you pick you make it worse! When youre squeezing, youre squeezing at the level of the skin. Some pops out, but you cause so much inflammation that it comes back bigger, more red, angrier, and then youve replaced this pimple with a scab. Before you squeezed, you should have gone to a dermatologist. Or, at home you can use a topical product such as a salicylic acid or benzoyl peroxide. There are also certain birth controls that can be helpful or an oral antibiotic.

Dr. Stuart H. Kaplan is a Beverly Hills dermatologist who has been in private practice for more than 25 years. Widely recognized as one of the nation’s leading dermatologists, he was inspired to create a product line called kaplanMD due to the fact that he could find no other product on the market to address his patients’ skin concerns.

Photo: istock.com

