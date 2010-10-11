CND Nail Expert Jan Arnold Chats Trends For Your Tips

As fashion and beauty enthusiasts, we know that a lot goes into a runway show. Not only are there a million last minute stitches to be made to make sure everything fits just right, but the designers also consult with hairstylists, makeup artists and manicurists to work out every last detail. One of the women collaborating on many of those details with designers from Jason Wu to Carolina Herrera is Jan Arnold, CND‘s Co-founder and Style Director. She chatted with me about her inspirations and about what trends she’s seeing for fall. Read on!

What inspired the colors for your fall collection?

The look that really excites us is industrial with a high impact color and texture. This means strong, shiny, almost vinyl lips in dark shades or in electric brights, colorful, textural eyes reminiscent of the ’80s club scene and nails that are high shine industrial metallics and luminescent darks oxidized with shades of gold, copper and bronze. Nails take their cue from striking blue-greens, effervescent reds, and offbeat beige, camels and grays this season.

CND recently released the Shellac gel. What is the difference between Shellac and regular nail polish?

Shellac Hybrid Nail Color is a time-saving, new technology that will radically change the way women think of their nails. It is a polish-gel fusion that applies like a nail polish but wears tough like a gel for lasting results without chips, dings or nicks. 14 days+ of flawless wear will allow women to have fret-free perfect nailsleaving time to do the more important things in life! Shellac will bring 85 percent of women who are not existing clients back into salons. When its time to change your color it comes off in 10 minutes, and there is absolutely no damage to the natural nail.

We were recently backstage at L.A.M.B. helping you name one of your latest polish colors. How does CND generally come up with names for their polishes?

We like to use descriptive names that really capture the look and opacity of a color when its on the nail (Rose Water a sheer rose-tinted pink, Wildfire wild, bright opaque red; Putty a creamy semi-sheer neutral).

You work a lot with designers during Fashion Week. What is the process like trying to work with designers to create a nail look that will complement their designs?

I love collaborating with the designers in preparation for Fashion Week. The process begins with the designer explaining their vision and describing their muse. Our job is to find the accent that pushes the vision all the way. So its important to listen to their words and see their pictures and then interpret the needs with creativity. We then create samples for the designer to consider and refine from there. It is always our goal to bring a finished quality to the total statement of the collection. The nails must be exciting, perfect and beautiful.

We once created individually crafted, finely beaded, hand-painted Faberge Egg nails that opened like a locket to the designers logo. They took days for each one to be created! They were amazing and the designer was thrilled.





Going back to Fall 2010 Fashion Week, how did you create the inverted French manicure with black and gold for Ruffian?

The Lunar Eclipse Moon Manicure was actually inspired by the vision of a lovely crescent moon lying on its back against a deep midnight blue skyfrom the night before my meeting with Claude and Brian! We created the look for Ruffian by using Inkwell topped with Super Matte Top Coat and edged with a platinum metallic foil to match cosmic, ethereal makeup and hair. To re-create this look at home, do one coat of Gold Chrome on the entire nail and then top with two coats of Inkwell (and leave the moon uncovered). Finish with one layer of Super Matte over the midnight blue portion of the nail to create a satin matte texture.

How can girls get the perfect DIY manicure?

The key to a professional-looking polish job is all about prepping the nail correctly and applying the polish precisely.

Here are my recommendations:

Nail Prep:

Remove all cuticle from the nail plate using a cuticle remover and orange wood stick

Cleanse the plate with a pure soap, like ivory liquid soap, and a soft nail brush

Dehydrate the nail with an acetone-based nail cleaner like CNDs ScrubFresh

Polish application:

Apply a very thin coat of Stickey base coat to all 10 nails and let dry.

Thin out nail color by rolling the bottle between the palms of your hands and apply one thin, translucent coat to all ten nails. Let dry.

Apply a second thin coat of color to nails for full coverage. Let dry.

Seal with a topcoat and let dry. (Applying all products in thin layers, letting each dry and waiting 10 minutes after application before you do anything, will create a hard, protective and high shine manicure that will last for days.)

Spray a light mist of SolarSpeed Spray to all ten nails.

Maintenance:

Apply SolarOil to top and underside of nails every night before bedtime to keep the manicure and nail conditioned. The oil will add flexibility to the enamel to keep it tough.



The color and effects Duos are amazing. What made you want to do polish Duos featured in CND fall/winter line?

I love a dark teal nail that’s been crackled with overlays of copper oxidation. My favorite color for everyday is new for Fall: Urban Oasis which is a true spruce; its like wearing jeans. Its casual, interesting, modern and can be amped with teal sparkle or distressed with Super Matteit can even turn army olive green with a swipe of Copper Shimmer! It is to die for!



What comes first: the outfit or the nail color?

Nails are the ultimate fashion accessory. My theory is that they bring balance to a look: I reference shoes and shoulders for scale and fabric for finish. Color is usually for contrast. Sometimes the nail inspires the outfit, but other times I complement what Im wearing with the perfect nail shade.

CND is known throughout the fashion and entertainment industries. What do you think sets CND apart from the rest?

With nails, you have 20 opportunities to thrill yourself. Nails are the punctuation to an outfit, a defining statement to your style. Doing Fashion Week has validated a place for nails, alongside the best in hair and makeup. Designers now cant see the total look without the finishing touch of an interesting nail. Now the nail industry category is more crowded, but I have to say, it makes the challenge of staying on top even more fun! Our secret to defending that position is innovation. I also attribute our success to fabulously talented and passionate people!

Jan Arnold, the co-founder of internationally successful CND has been leading the nail industry for over thirty years. Since the companys incorporation in 1979, Arnold has become one of the professional beauty industrys most respected authorities in the fields of nail technology, runway trends and education, as well as a recognized spokesperson in the industry.

All photos courtesy of CND