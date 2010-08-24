Betsey Johnson Plucks Up A Partnership With Tweezerman

Fashion goddess Betsey Johnson reprised Tweezerman’s Designer Series last night, adding a bit of her eclectic style to the iconic beauty tools. Surrounded by flirty and fun designs in her SoHo store along with miniature desserts, plenty of bubbly and a bevy of fashionistas, Johnson didn’t even try to contain her excitement when she spotted “vintage” pieces from past collections appearing in the crowd.

Tying her love of fashion into beauty, the new Tweezerman series features three graphic prints reminiscent of the signature style that gave Johnson the world-renowned reputation she has today: Betsey Bud which has white with eye-catching pink, Betsey Bones featuring neon pink with white, and Betsey Babe, an iconic black with pink print.

“They’re my iconic prints the rock ‘n’ roll side, the pretty side and the sex pot side,” Johnson told us. When asked which grooming method she prefers, the designer stated, “I don’t wax. I cry from waxing; I can’t stand it. I’m a tweezer and scissors girl, thank you!”

If you (like us) can’t afford a piece from Betsey’s clothing line (even at a discounted price, we’re talking recession here), you’re still in luck. The tweezers cost just $25 and are available at Sephora and Betsey Johnson stores, so you can stock up on some designer goods just in time for Fashion Week. Johnson also let us know that she’s diving into the world of makeup in the near future. We’re predicting that red lipstick, her own makeup bag must-have, will be included in the mix. As for her first fragrance that’s set to launch by springtime? Well, we expect that to smell like roses and rock ‘n’ roll, obviously.

All images courtesy of Eric Anthony Johnson Photography