Adriana Lima: Beauty Essentials From A Bombshell

Yesterday, I had the pleasure of spending part of my afternoon at the beautiful Mondrian Soho with the equally beautiful Adriana Lima to celebrate the launch of the Victoria’s Secret Bombshell Summer collection. Let me tell yougirl is flawless.

As we chatted, I almost couldn’t focus on anything she was saying since I was too busy staring at her insanely gorgeous ice-blue eyesrimmed with perfectly applied black eyelinerand her dewy, tan skin. Naturally, I had to ask her about her beauty essentials, and she was kind enough to share her secrets with us. Oh, I forgot to mention, she’s super sweet, too. I guess they don’t call her an Angel for nothing!

Click through to see all of Adriana Lima’s go-to summer beauty products.

Photo courtesy of Victoria’s Secret