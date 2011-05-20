Adriana Lima: Beauty Essentials From A Bombshell

Yesterday, I had the pleasure of spending part of my afternoon at the beautiful Mondrian Soho with the equally beautiful Adriana Lima to celebrate the launch of the Victoria’s Secret Bombshell Summer collection. Let me tell yougirl is flawless.
As we chatted, I almost couldn’t focus on anything she was saying since I was too busy staring at her insanely gorgeous ice-blue eyesrimmed with perfectly applied black eyelinerand her dewy, tan skin. Naturally, I had to ask her about her beauty essentials, and she was kind enough to share her secrets with us. Oh, I forgot to mention, she’s super sweet, too. I guess they don’t call her an Angel for nothing!
Click through to see all of Adriana Lima’s go-to summer beauty products.
Photo courtesy of Victoria’s Secret
"I love VS eye pencil in dark forest green or midnight blue it's very easy to apply and its not so dry. It stays on your eyelids perfectly and it's easy to take off."
VS Eye Liner, $10, at Victoria's Secret
Coconut water is the secret to her perfect complexion.
VitaCoco 12-pack, $31, at VitaCoco
"I use Linda Rodin oil for my faceit doesnt clog your pores and its great for moisturizing. I know Linda personallyshes about 60 years old and the most beautiful woman Ive ever seen in my life! Her skin is just gorgeous."
Rodin Olio Lusso Face Oil, $140, at Beautyhabit
Her go-to nail color is midnight black.
Essie nail polish in Licorice, $8, at Essie
"I love Caudalie glow sprayI always have it when I travel. It has a touch of mint and its very refreshing. It's great for the summer but I use it all year round!"
Caudalie Beauty Elixir, $46, at Caudalie
Her secret to a sexy tanyou can use it all over your body!
Sun Dust Bronze Shimmer Brush, $12, at Victoria's Secret
"I love to use spray with a mix of salt to give my hair beautiful texture. You can use it before blow drying or using a curling iron, or you can let it dry naturally. I love the smell of itI use it every day!"
Fekkai Beach Waves Spray, $24, at Fekkai