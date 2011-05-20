StyleCaster
Adriana Lima: Beauty Essentials From A Bombshell

Adriana Lima: Beauty Essentials From A Bombshell

Adriana Lima: Beauty Essentials From A Bombshell
Yesterday, I had the pleasure of spending part of my afternoon at the beautiful Mondrian Soho with the equally beautiful Adriana Lima to celebrate the launch of the Victoria’s Secret Bombshell Summer collection. Let me tell yougirl is flawless.

As we chatted, I almost couldn’t focus on anything she was saying since I was too busy staring at her insanely gorgeous ice-blue eyesrimmed with perfectly applied black eyelinerand her dewy, tan skin. Naturally, I had to ask her about her beauty essentials, and she was kind enough to share her secrets with us. Oh, I forgot to mention, she’s super sweet, too. I guess they don’t call her an Angel for nothing!

Click through to see all of Adriana Lima’s go-to summer beauty products.

Photo courtesy of Victoria’s Secret

VS Angel Adriana Lima shares her summer beauty essentials!

"I love VS eye pencil in dark forest green or midnight blue it's very easy to apply and its not so dry. It stays on your eyelids perfectly and it's easy to take off."

VS Eye Liner, $10, at Victoria's Secret

Coconut water is the secret to her perfect complexion.

VitaCoco 12-pack, $31, at VitaCoco

"I use Linda Rodin oil for my faceit doesnt clog your pores and its great for moisturizing. I know Linda personallyshes about 60 years old and the most beautiful woman Ive ever seen in my life! Her skin is just gorgeous."

Rodin Olio Lusso Face Oil, $140, at Beautyhabit

Her go-to nail color is midnight black.

Essie nail polish in Licorice, $8, at Essie

"I love Caudalie glow sprayI always have it when I travel. It has a touch of mint and its very refreshing. It's great for the summer but I use it all year round!"

Caudalie Beauty Elixir, $46, at Caudalie

Her secret to a sexy tanyou can use it all over your body!

Sun Dust Bronze Shimmer Brush, $12, at Victoria's Secret

"I love to use spray with a mix of salt to give my hair beautiful texture. You can use it before blow drying or using a curling iron, or you can let it dry naturally. I love the smell of itI  use it every day!"

Fekkai Beach Waves Spray, $24, at Fekkai

