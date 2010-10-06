A Beauty Expert On Over-Exfoliation And The Best Thing You Can Do For Your Skin

All-natural ingredients have become a concern for many of us when it comes to skincare. Knowing that we’re cleaning our faces with the best ingredients possible for our skin is of course the goal whether you’re struggling with acne, wrinkles, or large pores. Liz Earle, the namesake of Liz Earle Naturally Active skincare, talked with us about why natural ingredients are so important and how much scrubbing is too much.

What inspired you to want to have a skincare line with completely natural ingredients?

Throughout the range we use naturally active botanicals, herbs, plant oils and vitamins in quantities that make a genuine difference to the look and feel of your skin. We believe that natural ingredients offer more skin benefits some of the most potent skincare ingredients are found in nature, including antioxidant vitamins, anti-bacterial essential oils and anti-inflammatory herbs. In the majority of cases, we believe that natural ingredients offer better results for the skin than synthetic counterparts because they work in harmony with the skin. For example, naturally sourced vitamin E, (one of my favorite ingredients) is close to being three times more potent than the synthetic variety. This natural anti-oxidant is a powerful skin-saver and one of the most important and effective ingredients for helping to delay the aging process by fighting free-radical activity.

What is the most interesting or unusual ingredient you have used in a product?

Launching in the U.S. in November, our Botanical Shine Haircare range is our first foray into haircare and were using a really exciting super ingredient called Kenyan yangu oil, which has fantastic moisturizing properties! Our yangu oil is pressed from seeds hand-collected by forest tribe community groups in Kenya, trained in sustainable forest work. By placing a value on yangu trees in their native environment, we help stop the trees being chopped down for wood or charcoal, which also helps preserve the local flora and fauna associated with them. Around 250 people collect the yangu seed, more than 80 percent being women. Each supports an average of 5 people, so more than a thousand people benefit from the collection of yangu seed. A medium-weight oil, yangu oil offers the perfect base to which we add our unique ingredients ensuring that each of the Botanical Shine Conditioners has the perfect weight, texture and optimum conditioning for each hair type, whether its oily, normal or dry/damaged.

That’s amazing what a great product and cause. Now, let’s switch gears. What should every girl have in her skincare routine?

Every skincare routine should start with the most important step: cleansing. Top of my list is our multi-award winning Cleanse & Polish Hot Cloth Cleanser. The ultimate in concentrated yet gentle cleansing power, our iconic beauty staple works on every age and skin type taking the guesswork out of choosing a cleanser. Cleanse & Polish really is a true beauty phenomenon, selling at a rate of 1 every 30 seconds in over 80 countries around the globe.

Your brand has conquered skincare, hair care and fragrance. Is there potential for a makeup line soon?

Our customers have been asking for a Liz Earle makeup range since the company first started. Although there are no immediate plans to launch a cosmetics range, its something that we know our customers would love (and is something I would definitely love to launch). Its always great to receive customer requests because each product we launch is developed with the combined desires of myself, Kim our team and customers.

If a girl ran out of all of her Liz Earle cleanser and needed to wash her face before a hot date, what natural ingredients should she use to make her own quick cleanser/mask?

In an emergency, I would recommend simply washing your face in cool water and gently buffing with a clean pure cotton muslin cloth to swiftly remove dead skin cells and reveal glowing skin. Follow with your usual toner to remove any final traces of dirt and makeup.



What is the last skincare purchase that you made (not including a product you may have gotten from your line)?

Nars The Multiple. I always repurchase this multi-purpose makeup stick. The unique lightweight formula is perfect for providing a sheer, translucent and shimmering pop of color for eyes, cheeks, lips and body. The naughtily named Orgasm shade helps to create a perfect, glowing complexion on skin all year round.

Can a girl over-exfoliate? For example, if we use a peel one day and an exfoliator the next are we damaging our skin?

Its definitely possible to over-exfoliate your skin. A general rule of thumb is to limit any exfoliating treatments to twice a week (maximum). Exfoliation helps to remove the top layer of dead skin cells, revealing fresh skin underneath but too much, or using too harsh an exfoliator, can make skin sensitive and fragile. Our Gentle Face Exfoliator gently buffs away dead skin cells and impurities for smoother, clearer skin.

And lastly, how do you feel about wrinkles?

Aging and wrinkles are a natural part of life not a disease needing treatment. Our philosophy at Liz Earle Naturally Active Skincare is to encourage healthy radiant skin that positively glows with vitality whatever your age.

The best thing you can do for your skin is moisturize as much as you can. Face, neck and dcolletage in the morning and top to toe at night. My must-have botanical skin-savior has to be Superskin Moisturiser. We cant turn the clock back, but I genuinely believe that the potent blend of naturally active ingredients including cranberry seed oil, rosehip oil, borage oil and natural source vitamin E can help to slow the ticking and make a real difference to skin that is mature, aging, or simply needs a nourishing boost.

Photos courtesy of Liz Earle



Liz Earle, co-founder and creator of the award-winning Liz Earle Naturally Active Skincare collection, is recognized throughout the United Kingdom for her unparalleled knowledge of beauty, natural health and well being passions she infuses in her eponymous botanical skincare range. The pioneering,botanically-based,skincare brand is not only run (mainly)by women, but genuinely made its goal meetingwomen’s beauty needs and featuringnatural, ethically-sourced ingredients.