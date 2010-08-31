Beauty Behind-The-Scenes: Get The Gorgeous Look From ‘Fifth Avenue Dolls’

Photo: Ryan Michael Kelly

Keeping the sexy, powerful Helmut Newton inspiration of the Fifth Avenue Dolls story in mind, hairstylist Lydia OCarroll incorporated this vibe into the model’s hair for the shoot. O’Carroll gave model Rachel Alexander a deep side part and slicked back her hair with a combination of LOreal Mousse Volupte and a shine spray to give a seemingly wet texture to dry hair.

Lydia also gave the hair a low knot in the back to give the appearance of simple, slicked back locks.

L’Oreal Texture Expert Mousse Volupte, $20, at us.lorealprofessional.com

To match the strong elegance of the luxe furs and camel hues, makeup artist Angie Parker gave the model dark smoky eyes, bold brows and a sheer burgundy lip. The eye was a combination of dark grays and browns that contoured up and over the crease to highlight the lid.

With a very on-trend lip color (using Shrinagar by NARS) to balance out the eyes, Angie kept the rest of the face neutral yet added a bit of contour on the cheeks with M.A.Cs bone beige.

Shrinagar Lipstick, $24, narscosmetics.com