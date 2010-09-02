StyleCaster
Share

Beauty Behind-The-Scenes: The Best Makeup To Pair With Your Statement Pieces

What's hot
StyleCaster

Beauty Behind-The-Scenes: The Best Makeup To Pair With Your Statement Pieces

Rachel Adler
by
Beauty Behind-The-Scenes: The Best Makeup To Pair With Your Statement Pieces
10 Start slideshow

In keeping with the theme of bold necklaces and modern lines from our fall statement jewelry story, the hair and makeup team wanted to give model Andressa a super chic, yet classic and simplistic look at the same time. Makeup artist Victor Henao chose to apply a bright red lip, filling it in with a red lip liner to help the color stay and not bleed. He then applied a red lipstick on top, using Simone Lipstick by Jouer.

Henao chose to apply false lashes to pile on a bit more drama, alternating between brown and black lashes. According to Henao, this helps to give more definition along the root of the lash line. “If you curl your lashes and apply mascara before you apply false lashes, it will make for an easier application because the fakes will have something to hold onto,” the makeup artist added.

For the hair, Bryce Scarlett styled model Andressa with Calvin Klein’s iconic ad campaign featuring Lara Stone in mind. He used his hands to fold her hair away from her face as much as possible, clipping it back behind her head. To finish off the look, Scarlett applied a combination of Redken 16 Hardwear and Redken Forceful 23 for staying power.

All photos courtesy of Kristina Nilsson

0 Thoughts?
1 of 10

Makeup artist Victor and stylists Janice Chou and Emily Finkbinder put the final touches on Andressa's look.

Model Andressa shows off her classic red lips and slicked back hair for the camera.

Hair stylist Bryce Scarlett twists Andressa's hair back to achieve the slicked back style.

The artists go to work to get Andressa's modern style.

The duo of products used to achieve Andressa's slicked back 'do. Redken 16 Hardwear and Redken Forceful 23, redken.com. Photos Courtesy of Redken.

Our model gives the camera a coy sideways glance.

Victor Henao touches up the model's makeup as photographer Bon Duke looks on.

Victor applies some shadow under Andressa's eyes in between takes.

The classic red lipstick by Jouer used on set. Simone Lipstick by Jouer, $22, at jouercosmetics.com.

An artist's work is never done  and a model can never get through the day without their coffee!

Next slideshow starts in 10s

“It” Girl Style: From Alexa Chung To Olivia Palermo And How To Get The Look

“It” Girl Style: From Alexa Chung To Olivia Palermo And How To Get The Look
Tags:

Promoted Stories

share