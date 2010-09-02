Beauty Behind-The-Scenes: The Best Makeup To Pair With Your Statement Pieces

In keeping with the theme of bold necklaces and modern lines from our fall statement jewelry story, the hair and makeup team wanted to give model Andressa a super chic, yet classic and simplistic look at the same time. Makeup artist Victor Henao chose to apply a bright red lip, filling it in with a red lip liner to help the color stay and not bleed. He then applied a red lipstick on top, using Simone Lipstick by Jouer.

Henao chose to apply false lashes to pile on a bit more drama, alternating between brown and black lashes. According to Henao, this helps to give more definition along the root of the lash line. “If you curl your lashes and apply mascara before you apply false lashes, it will make for an easier application because the fakes will have something to hold onto,” the makeup artist added.

For the hair, Bryce Scarlett styled model Andressa with Calvin Klein’s iconic ad campaign featuring Lara Stone in mind. He used his hands to fold her hair away from her face as much as possible, clipping it back behind her head. To finish off the look, Scarlett applied a combination of Redken 16 Hardwear and Redken Forceful 23 for staying power.

All photos courtesy of Kristina Nilsson