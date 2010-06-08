Beauty Banter: What Blush Is Great For Darker Skin Tones?

Dear Beauty Banter,

I have darker skin than most of the makeup models I see. What shades of blush are best to use on my darker skin tone?

Lauren from North Carolina

Blushes used on darker skin tones may vary. If you’re medium to dark, you have the option of enhancing your features with bronze tones to highlight, or blushy rose tones for a flirty pop. For dark to deep skin tones, rose and berry hues are best for enhancement and/or pop. Deeper skin tones tend to have a lot of red in the skin, so using berry hues would bring out the radiance in your skin. Suggested blushes are: Mounia (Nars), Taj Mahal (Nars), Sweet as Cocoa (M.A.C), O-Glow (Smashbox) and Berry (Lorac). Also Cargo, Make Up For Ever and Sephora Brand may have options for bronzer enhancers and berry toned blushes.

Ryan B. Anthony

