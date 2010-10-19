Beauty Banter: When Should I Clean My Makeup Brushes?

Dear Beauty Banter,

I’ve been told I need to routinely wash my makeup brushes in order to not get eye infections, etc. What is the best way to wash my brushes and sponges and what should I be using?

Sincerely,

Jess from PA

Dear Jess,

Brushes can absorb bacteria on your face, and if they aren’t washed properly, can cause infections or rashes. You should wash them every two weeks or more if you use them very frequently. To get the oil and bacteria out of the brushes, you should use a brush cleaner. Sephora and all department stores sell a few different options that you can choose from. I love Johnson & Johnson baby shampoo, or a light clarifying shampoo will also get the oil out.

Sponges on the other hand should really be disposed of after you use them, but if you want to reuse them, I would suggest the Beautyblender sponge. You still need to cleanse the sponge but it includes a cleaner when you purchase it so it’s really easy to keep it clean and hygienic.

Sincerely,

Deanna Melluso

Photo: istock.com

Deanna Melluso, a native New Yorker, credits her unique approach to makeup as being highly influenced by the club scene of the early ’90s. Working with celebrity clients such as Lady Gaga, Cynthia Nixon and Hayden Panettiere, she has also been the artist behind advertising campaigns for Philip Crangi, Tracy Reese and Prescriptives.