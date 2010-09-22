Beauty Banter: When Bangs Go Bad

Dear Beauty Banter,

I saw that blunt bangs were a trend for the fall and compulsively decided to get them. I absolutely hate how they look. How can I hide them or work with them until they have time to grow out?

Sincerely,

Melissa from Ohio

Dear Melissa,

A way to hide your bangs would be to do a face framing cut to give you longer pieces towards the corners and sides of your face to create a Kate Moss type of look. So, instead of having blunt, straight across bangs, it softens the look to blend them in. Or another option is to get creative and braid the bangs off to the side to completely camouflage them as they grow out. Think Jennifer Aniston from The Globes, and Lauren Conrad and Whitney Port from The Hills and The City. You want the braid coming across the side of your hairline to almost create that headband feel, but with your own hair. And I promise they will grow out but for now try to have fun with them while you do have them and let your creative juices flow!

Sincerely,

Ashley

Ashley Hanna made her New York debut at Cutler Salon where she rapidly excelled, taking on some of their most high profile clients including Britney Spears and Rachel Hunter. Moving on to Mizu New York, she is now a regular at Fashion Week, and has styled for designers such as J. Mendel, Betsey Johnson, Cynthia Rowley, Korto Momolu and Mandy Coon.

Photo: istock.com