Dear Beauty Banter,

What kind of foundation do you recommend I use for problem skin? Does it matter if it is a cream or powder base?

Sincerely,

Carolyn from Maine

Dear Carolyn,

With problem skin, you need to be especially careful about the products you’re using. Oftentimes, women choose a powder thinking they need to dry out the skin so it won’t break out any more, but skin that is not properly moisturized will produce oil in order to compensate for the dryness causing even more breakouts. A tinted moisturizer is the best foundation to lightly cover while keeping skin moisturized. Jouer’s Luminizing Moisture Tint is hypoallergenic and oil-free, a good choice for skin with a tendency to breakout. For added coverage I recommend dotting a concealer the same color as your skin over the blemish and patting in to blend.

Sincerely,

Christina Zilber

Christina Zilber, Founder and Creative Director of Jouer, builds her brand with her unique stylist approach to beauty. Her one-of-a-kind no makeup artist required philosophy empowers and inspires her clients to create fool-proof looks in a truly customizable way. Launching her makeup line Jouer in 2004, the line is a simple, fun colorful brand with compacts that connect to create palettes.

Photo: istock.com

