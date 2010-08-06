Beauty Banter – How Do I Wear Bright Eye Shadow?

Dear Beauty Banter,

I love color, but I’m not sure how to wear it on my eyes. What are some ways to wear my eye makeup that will add that perfect splash of color?

Sincerely,

Jamie from Florida

Dear Jamie,

Adding color to your eye makeup routine is like being a kid and getting the top knotch set of crayons – the box with 96 count, a built in sharpener and colors like Razzmatazz. All of the sudden you had LOTS of color options! Colored eyeliners, eyeshadows and paints can take you back to your grade school days, allowing you to use your imagination and creativity to come up with an endless array of makeup looks. The first thing you need to decide is what you want to create. If you want a flirty look, for example, try a swipe of color winged out at the corners of your eyes.



Feeling feisty? Use varying shades of one or more colors to create a smoldering smoky eye.



Want to keep it simple? Rim your lower lid with a colored liner and load up on mascara to make it pop.

Try a few of these looks and you’ll be coming up with countless color combinations and techniques to get that perfect splash of color in no time.

Sincerely,

Kim White

Kim White is the primary makeup artist for Emmy award winning TV personality Rachael Ray and has worked with multiple celebrities such as the girls on The City and famed photographers like Mark Seliger, Martin Schoeller, Timothy White, and Matthew Rolston. She also recently began working Fashion Week shows for the Spring 2010 season. To find out more about Kim, you can visit her blog at doihavelipstickonmyteeth.com.

All images courtesy of Kim White



