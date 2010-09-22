Beauty Banter: How Do I Get Flawless Eye Makeup?

Dear Beauty Banter,

After I put on all of my face makeup and concealer, I do my eye makeup. Sometimes I slip when using my mascara or get dark eyeshadow under my eyes. I try to fix the mistake, but I end up ruining my other makeup and have to start all over. How can I fix mistakes I make with my eye makeup without having to redo my whole face?

Sincerely,

Jamie from Louisiana

Dear Jamie,

Don’t be afraid to switch the way you do your makeup. Try starting with your eyes first and then doing your foundation. It’s a lot easier to clean any mistakes. Another tip is to apply translucent powder like Make Up For Ever’s HD Powder under your eyes. This allows any eyeshadow droppings to be easily brushed away with a powder brush without smearing your concealer. If you slip with your mascara, let it harden. By letting the mascara dry it becomes hard and is easily brushed off with your finger or a brow brush.

Sincerely,

Stephanie Flor

Makeup artist Stephanie Flor intensively studies the beauty industry to position herself as a beauty expert and face transformer. Stephanie has been working alongside celebrities, editorial clients, red carpet and fashion shows backstage for the last three years. She holds press features in magazines like Time Out NY, Teen Vogue and endless blogs such as Makeup 411 and Talking Makeup.

Photo: istock.com

