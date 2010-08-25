Dear Beauty Banter,

How can I cover my dark circles without looking like I’ve caked on cover up? What are the best products to use underneath the eyes for coverage?

Sincerely,

Mel

Hello Mel,

Here are some suggestions for covering your dark circles. Before covering your dark circles, you want to make sure that the eye area is hydrated with an eye cream or eye gel. This will allow whatever concealer you use, to go on smoothly, and prevent caked on cover up. The next suggestion is to know what finish you want for your skin. Do you want to color correct? Do you want to brighten? Or highlight? Using peachy tones will take away the dullness in the eye area. Using yellow will brighten and using a concealer that’s a shade lighter, will highlight the area especially if it has glowing light reflectors in the product.

Some of my favorite products for coverage under the eye are Clinique Smoothing Concealer, FACE Stockholm Color Correcting Palette, Make Up For Ever Concealers and Armani’s High Precision Retouch Concealer.

Another additional step that some people may forget is to set your concealer with a powder. It can be your preference on if it’s a loose powder or pressed powder. Either way any cream or liquid must be set in place by a powder for longer wear throughout the day and prevention of “cakey” look. Remember, hydrate, conceal or color correct and set!

Sincerely,

Ryan B. Anthony

Ryan B. is a freelance makeup artist based in NYC. He has done work for various designers such as Bill Blass, Erin Fetherston, Ashley Stewart, Cynthia Steffe, Obedient Sons and as well as many designers for New York Fashion Week. He has also worked with prestigious photographers, celebrities, producers and stylists, including Walter Chin and Donald Laurence, Lynda Carter, Zoe Kravitz and model Coco Mitchell. For a firsthand experience, contact Ryan here for an appointment!

Photo: istock.com