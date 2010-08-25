Dear Beauty Banter,

I have very curly hair and it takes over an hour to straighten it. How can I get my straightened look to last longer?

Janna

The best thing to do to make your straightened hair last longer would be to get a Keratin treatment. We use global Keratin at Mizu, which has three different strengths so the stylist can customize the treatment to suit your specific hair. The Keratin will reduce blow dry time by 40-60 percent, it takes out 100 percent of the frizz from your hair and your blow dry will last longer. If you decide to invest in a Keratin treatment, make sure to stay away from products with sodium chloride! While the treatment is a bit costly ($400-$600) the Global Keratin will last 4-6 months. Also, Keratin is a protein so it is good for your hair. It will repair damaged caused by heat, highlights and chemicals.

If a Keratin treatment isnt in your budget right now, an alternative would be to use Oribe Moisture & Control Shampoo and Conditioner, followed by Davines invisible styling cream. Blow dry your hair as usual and your hair will already be smooth and straight so you only have to finish it off with a flat iron. When choosing a flat iron, look for one with ceramic plates and tourmaline. Finish it off with a dime sized amount of Moroccan Oil which will help make your straight hair stay straight longer.

Stefano Greco

Originally from Geneva, Switzerland, Stefano Greco began following his passion for hair at age fifteen and has since worked in high fashion styling and in top-end salons, contributing to campaigns for Victoria’s Secret, Ann Taylor, Express, Avon and Ralph Lauren, and styling for fashion shows for designers like Betsey Johnson, Tracy Reese and Proenza Schouler. His work has appeared in publications including Vogue India, Zink and Icon.



