Dear Beauty Banter,

How can I make my eyes look bigger using makeup?



Sincerely,

Lyla from New York

Dear Lyla,

One of the fabulous things about makeup is that you can use it to create many illusions! If you know the right tricks you can work wonders in just minutes. Lucky for you, making your eyes look bigger is one of the less complex illusions.

1) Find those lashes

Look closely and you most likely have tiny lashes starting from the inner corner all the way out to the outer corner. Curl softly to make your lashes visible, then grab the wand that will help you reveal each and every lash. Don’t forget your bottom lashes. Clinique makes two mascaras that are ideal to find those hiding lashes, High Lengths and High Definition.

2) Dark colors and thick lines skip these

Once you start lining your eyes with a dark liner you are closing your eyes in and creating the opposite illusion they will quickly look smaller. Instead try a nude or light color liner in the inner rim of the eye to brighten and open! I like YSL’s liner in Silky Pink or Chanel Le Crayon Khol in Blanc.

3) Pick shadows that will help reflect some light

A hint of shimmer opens and brightens making your eyes seem bigger. Dont feel like you have to grab the glitter just a light dusting of a soft shimmer will do the trick. Try Cle de Peau Shadow in 203 for a soft dusting.

Sincerely,

Jenna Menard

Under the direction of world-class masters Pat McGrath, Dick Page and Tom Pecheux, Menard proved herself time and again during Fashion Week in New York, Paris and Milan. Traveling the world with mentor Dick Page, Menard’s personal career has thrived; her work has appeared in Vogue, Elle, Harper’s Bazaar and Vanity Fair and she’s worked with celebrities such as Emily Blunt, Amy Ryan and Kate Winslet.

Photo: istock.com