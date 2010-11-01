Beauty Banter: How Can I Look Great Even With A Cold?

Dear Beauty Banter,

How can I look good and well rested when battling a cold?

Sincerely,

Tess from Ohio

Dear Tess,

They are a few ways to look fabulous while battling a cold depending on the concerns. For an example, some people experience puffiness around the eye area. Some people experience redness or irritation around the nose area, and some experience an overall lost of radiance and coloration on the face. Here are some helpful tricks you can use to help dissolve the appearance of these problems:

Eyes: If puffy, use a cold compress to cool down the inflamed area, tap the tips of your finger gently around the eye area to stimulate the blood circulation. Then you want to apply your moisturizer and try using an illuminating concealer to brighten.

Face: A great way to brighten your complexion before applying foundation or tinted moisturizer, is using a color correcting primer. Make Up For Ever has some great ones for all skin types. Next, you want to conceal the redness around the nose and anywhere else that you may see concerns. Apply your base of choice and set your base with an illuminating compact setting powder. This will give you that extra glow! I would also suggest pumping up your color palette. Use pop colors that give you the appearance of a “fresh face” look. Using bronzer for a bit of warmth can be helpful as well.

I hope this helps you to look rested, fresh and ready to fight the battle of a cold!

Sincerely,

Ryan B. Anthony



Ryan B. is a freelance makeup artist based in NYC. He has done work for various designers such as Bill Blass, Erin Fetherston, Ashley Stewart, Cynthia Steffe, Obedient Sons as well as many others for New York Fashion Week. He has also worked with prestigious photographers, celebrities, producers and stylists, including Walter Chin and Donald Laurence, Lynda Carter, Zoe Kravitz and model Coco Mitchell. For a firsthand experience, contact Ryan for an appointment!

