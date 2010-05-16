Beauty Banter: How Can I Keep My Curls Frizz-Free In Summer Heat?

Photo: DomenicoGelermo, iStock.com

Dear Beauty Banter,

I love to wear straw hats in the warm weather but my curly hair looks bushy if I wear it down underneath. Is there anything beside a pony I can try?

Sincerely,

Megan from California

Dear Megan,

There are a few choices you have. Curly hair is one of my favorite hair textures. I find that after stepping out of the shower there is a product called Goldwell Kerasilk, a conditioning treatment that you can use as a styling product. Starting in the back section your hair down the middle then from the top of your ear to the other side of your ear. This will create four sections in the back of your head. Take about a quarter size amount for each section, starting at the ends and working the conditioner to your roots combing your hair with your fingers.

Then section from temple to temple making three sections in the front of your head. Take a quarter size amount of product for each of these sections as well, working from the ends to the roots. After you apply the product, flip your head and shake your hair doing this allows the product to work through your hair. Then take a dime size amount of Paul Mitchell Foaming Pomade and scrunch your ends. But only use a dime size amount a little goes a long way! Allow your hair to air dry and you will have no frizz, hat or no hat. The real trick is to let your hair dry without touching it, that will control frizz and poof. If you need any help with these beauty tips, come see me at Mizu NYC!

Sincerely,

Dominick Pucciarello

Dominick Pucciarello is an award-winning stylist, who is highly sought after for both editorial and fashion work. His work has appeared in publications such as Elle, Allure, InStyle, W and GQ. He has worked with some of the most respected photographers in the industry including, Patrick Demarchelier, Steven Klein, Russell James and Michael Thompson. Through his experiences at some of the top salons in New York, Dominick has cultivated expertise in all manners of hair styling, hair extensions, relaxers and texturizers.

If you have a beauty question for one of our experts, submit it to experience@stylecaster.com to be featured!