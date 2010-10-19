Beauty Banter: How Can I Get My Curls To Hold In Cold Weather?

Dear Beauty Banter,

My hair doesn’t seem to curl as well during the colder months as it does in the summer. What can I do to get my hair to hold a curl all day?

Sincerely,

Mel from Ohio

Dear Mel,

The key to having curls that stay put is to add moisture to the hair. During the winter months, there is less humidity and less moisture in the air. Because of the dryness in the air, your scalp and hair become more dry as well. It’s moisture and your hairs’ natural oils that keep the hold of the curl. There are a few different things you can do to get that curl back.

If you have naturally curly hair then you can use the products you use, just more of them, or a heavier version. You need more of the products, especially conditioning products, to put back the moisture you had in the summer heat. If you have wavy or straight hair, you still need to use products that use moisture, but also ones that won’t weigh the hair down. Start with a thickening spray, and apply it to wet hair. After your hair is dry, spray each section you curl with a hairspray that has a flexible hold. Finger-comb each curl to separate, but make sure to wait until the curls are completely cooled. Also, make sure that the curling iron or curlers you use are able to get very hot. The hotter the styling tool, the better it will shape the hair.

The last thing you can do to ensure winter curls is to condition. Use a deep conditioner once a week. Hair also holds better when it is dirtier. Do a curled style when the hair is at least two days old.

Sincerely,

Seiji

Image: istock.com

Born and raised in Nagoya, Japan, hairstylist Seiji has been working in the industry both in Japan and in the states for over 15 years. Seiji has found himself working with photographers such as Paul Rowland, Hiro, and Norman Jean Roy as well as on campaigns for Adidas, Chanel, DVF and Escada.