Fashion week across the pond is sadly coming to an end, but that doesn’t mean all excitement stops.

In November, “To India With Love: From New York to Mumbai” by Waris Ahluwalia, Tina Bhojwani, and Mortimer Singer, will be released. The book is a tribute to raise awareness for the victims of the attacks in Mumbai in November 2008. It will consist of personal photos, stories, and memories from people who love India, creating a sentimental scrapbook that casts India in a positive light while opening eyes via pen and camera lens. Proceeds will benefit Taj Public Service Welfare Trust in conjunction with Mumbai: We’ve got your back, an organization founded by the editors of the book.

You’ll recognize contributors like Yves Carcelle, Diane von Furstenberg, Evelyn Lauder, Silvia Fendi, Matthew Williamson, Rachel Roy, Kenneth Cole, and Cynthia Rowley among others. They all share a passion for India and want to let the country know that we are all thinking about them and supporting them in their time of need. India is a country unlike any other, so support the cause and buy a book. This memento is a perfect accessory for your coffee table that will surely strike up plenty of interesting conversations.

