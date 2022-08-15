The Viral Under-$30 Brand That Gives Your Skin an Instant Filter Is Now at Target

Scroll To See More Images

Target is seriously upping the ante on its skincare game lately — and the best part is, it’s all at an extremely affordable price point. There’s nothing better than finding skincare products that actually work and that you can afford to restock as soon as they run out, and if you’re looking to get into a new routine, Target is a great place to start. From fermented skincare to customized skincare to Canadian brand Indeed Labs launching as of today, there are so many effective skincare products to choose from.

Indeed Labs is famous for its Nanoblur technology that aims to give skin a filter-effect IRL. When you put it on after cleansing it helps to blur fine lines and wrinkles, pores and anything else you want minimized without having to layer on tons of foundation. This clean beauty product pairs with all skin types and is phthalate-free, paraben-free and mineral oil-free. Since it’s unscented and doesn’t have any added fragrance irritants, it’s also formulated for those with sensitive skin. As of today, you can officially shop the Indeed Labs offering at Target and Target.com, so here are some of our stand-out favorites to shop now.

Nanoblur Skin Blurring Cream

Of course, we had to start out with the Nanoblur cream itself. At $19.99 for 1 fl oz of product, it’s a great value since you only need a pea sized amount to cover your face.

Vitamin C Brightening Drops

Keeping up with a regular routine of vitamin C serum is an easy way to get brighter skin that’s protected from environmental factors like pollution and the sun (you still need SPF!).

Snoxin II Facial Line Fighter Serum

Okay this one’s a bit difficult to explain if you’re not familiar with the muscle relaxant XEP-018™, so I’ll just take this product’s description straight from the website: ” XEP-018™ is a biomimetic peptide that blocks signals sent from the brain to the facial muscles to contract and relax the muscles instantly. As the peptide accumulates, this active provides both instant and lasting effects as it continuously works to help skin repair itself by allowing new collagen to grow and mature, thus increasing skin elasticity.”

Cool right? This is a great option to use in-between Botox appointments or if you can’t afford the treatment in a derm’s office.

Hydraluron Moisture Jelly

This moisturizer is infused with hyaluronic acid and the brand’s PatchH20™ technology, which strengthen’s the moisture barrier on the skin and locks in hydration.