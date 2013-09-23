Why It’s So Incredibly Expensive to Be a Woman These Days

At this point, we hardly think twice about spending a reasonable percent of our paycheck on beauty products. Haircuts are necessities and finding the perfect shade of lipstick for a particular outfit can sometimes lead to buying way more colors than necessary, but a recent study makes us question exactly how much we’re spending in comparison to men. Sure, we’ve got the obligatory “monthly” purchases that they don’t have to worry about, but how much more than our male counterparts could we really be spending?

MORE: 10 Times We All Waste Money on Beauty Products

Buckle your seat belts, girls, because you may be in for a rude awakening. According to a study by the Huffington Post and YouGov, 35 percent of women use one or two products daily, while 17 percent use three to four products a day. That doesn’t seem so bad, right? Wrong. The same study found that 54 percent of men don’t use a single product when they’re getting ready in the morning. To top things off, women reportedly spend $426 billion a year on beauty products. But that’s not all. Companies that are sexually prejudice against women apply a higher markup to their products than the ones they sell men. Due to this, it was found that women pay $151 billion extra a year in fees and markups that men don’t have to pay on the same products.

MORE: 25 Drugstore Beauty Products Under $25

So, once you let this all sink in for a second, here’s what this means: Women not only buy more, but also pay more than men do for beauty products. The lotion with the fancy packaging that you paid $30 for could be marked up for the sheer reason that the company believes you’ll pay that price because you’re a woman, while a man’s less aesthetically pleasing bottle of lotion costs, say, $7 with the same results.

Realistically, we’ll never stop buying beauty products. After this news, though, we’ll definitely do a more thorough evaluation of where our money is going.

How many beauty products do you use in one day? Tell us in the comments below!

Image via Istock

[Huffington Post]