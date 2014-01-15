8 Bad Health Habits that are Messing with Your Metabolism

You exercise, and you try to eat right. But unfortunately you may still be slowing down your calorie burn—and your weight-loss efforts—without even realizing it. Lauren Slayton, M.S., R.D., author of The Little Book of Thin explains the little-known metabolism wreckers that are holding you back—and how you can burn more calories ASAP.

You Don’t Drink Enough Water

“Your body needs fluids to perform all of the functions it needs to,” says Slayton. And when it’s not performing those functions as well, it’s not burning as many calories. Something else to keep in mind: A lot of the calorie burn from drinking water comes from your body working to bring cold water to 98.6 degrees—so drinking hot water with lemon or hot tea all the time won’t be as good at boosting your metabolism as cold water will.

You Aren’t Taking Vitamin D Supplements