In Time For Valentine’s! A Close Up Editorial Of A Makeout

There are certain things no one ever needs to see close up and new mag Exhbition is convincing the world that two attractive people making out is one of them.

In it’s first ever issue called the Lipstick Issue Slve Sundsb gets all up close and personal with two models, some lipstick and a lot of tongue. The makeup artist was Val Garland I wonder if she minded her work getting all effed up?

The editorial is called Lips Or the Edge of Reason, which is kind of hot. Images of tongues photographed with a long lens, on the other hand, not so much.