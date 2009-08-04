In the Mood For Ferre

Way too often, perfume bottles can turn out a little…dare we say, gaudy? (Juicy Couture comes to mind.) In the always intelligent mindset of simplicity, Gianfranco Ferre sets to debut his next sough-after fragrance called In the Mood for Love. The scent is two years in the making, and something the whole Ferre team is very excited about.

“From its joyful title, modern flacon, sunny advertising campaign and fresh juice, the approach with this scent just radiates a positive attitude and prestige,” said Massimo Cappini, Ferre’s fragrance general director.

The design of the bottle, created by Fabien Baron, is an homage to simplicity itself; smooth, round, and white, with the name of the scent emblazoned in red in pretty script across the front. Note to other fragrance experts: you don’t need a bright purple bottle or a crystal-encrusted tiara on top of a bottle to make it stand out.

In the Mood for Love will come in three sizes: 30 ml. for $50; 50 ml. for $70, and 100 ml. for $92, and will be in stores later this month.