Taylor Swift’s Hairstylists Just Launched a Collection to Keep Your Hair Healthy

When your clients include Selena Gomez, Emma Roberts and Taylor Swift, you probably know a thing or two about haircare. Co-owners of famed West Hollywood, CA hair salon Nine Zero One, Riawa Capri and Nikki Lee, launched their In Common Beauty line less than a year ago. They’re already busting out another buzzy collection designed to keep your strands healthy. The duo takes Emma Roberts brown and blonde and brown again for all her TV roles, so it makes perfect sense they would need a collection that protects your hair and keeps it strong and healthy.

The collection is probably a bit different from what you’re used to with the simple shampoo and conditioner format. Instead, Capri and Lee chose to launch a universal shampoo for all hair types, as well as a mask and mask “enhancers.” How do they work? Well, after you shampoo, you rinse and remove the excess moisture from strands. Then, spray an enhancer (we’ll get to those) throughout hair and layer on the mask. Do this all in the shower—no need to step out. Who has time for that?

You might be asking: where is the conditioner? Well, a mask can work in place of that. Masks are often just stronger conditioners, anyway. “We decided to skip out the conditioner aspect and go straight to the mask,” Capri says on In Common’s Instagram. “Her[sic] and I never use conditioner. It’s never strong enough, not enough nourishment. We just go straight to the mask.” Below, a quick breakdown of each so you can decide which is best for your specific hair texture.

Clear Haze Universal Shampoo

Start with this moisture-balancing shampoo for all hair types.

$35 at In Common Beauty

Mojave Rain Moisturizing Enhancer

Use this for intense hydration on dry, thirsty hair.

$30 at In Common Beauty

Static Silk Smoothing Enhancer

Choose Static Silk to tame frizzy, unruly hair.

$30 at In Common Beauty

Mended Sea Strengthening Enhancer

Weak or damaged hair? This enhancer is your new BFF.

$30 at In Common Beauty

Velvet Cloud Universal Mask

This universal mask goes on last. It’s lightweight and hydrating, and can be used on its own sans enhancer—especially if you have healthy, virgin hair.

$40 at In Common Beauty

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.