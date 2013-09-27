Improve Your Skin Texture in Three Steps

Bumpy, flaky skin is without a doubt one of our least favorite beauty troubles. Because let’s face it: Even the most awesome heavy-duty concealer can’t magically make our skin as smooth as silk. The culprits behind a rough, lumpy complexion? Acne, enlarged oil glands, skin growths, and possibly even our genes, says Carolyn Jacob, MD, a board-certified dermatologist and director of Chicago Cosmetic Surgery and Dermatology. Here, she shares three smooth-operating strategies that’ll even out your skin’s texture.

Change Your Lifestyle

To avoid stressing out your skin—which can lead to increased oil and acne production—Jacobs suggests three basic (but not always easy!) changes: work out, drink lots of water, and catch enough Zzz’s (around seven to eight hours per night).

Tweak Your Diet

What you put on your plate and in your glasses can make all the difference in the world when it comes to preventing bumps and rough patches from marring your complexion. Since they can boost the hormone that drives oil production, Jacob recommends cutting back or avoiding sugars as much as possible. One sneaky source of the sweet stuff? Cow’s milk. Try swapping it out for almond milk, she suggests. Apart from that, Jacobs suggests loading up on foods that are rich in omega-3’s—it’ll help boost your skin’s moisture and prevent dryness (to an extent), and may even help fight acne.

Pump Up Your Beauty Routine

Ask your derm if a tretinoin-containing medication is right for you. Tretinoin is a retinoid and will help smooth your skin by unclogging pores, removing dead skin cells, and decreasing the breakdown of collagen and elastic tissue, says Jacobs. If you’d rather skip the doctor’s visit, an over-the-counter retinol product will do the trick. To keep flakes away from your face, Jacobs recommends CeraVe Facial Lotion—the ceramides in the formula will help rebalance your skin’s moisture, she says.

Image via Istock