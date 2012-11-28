Implants Gone Wrong: This Woman’s Butt Implants Can Flip Backwards Inside of Her

Butt implants have been around for quite some time now, and while this is certainly not the first butt implant gone wrong that we’ve seen, it’s the most disturbing video we’ve seen yet. In a plastic surgery gone horribly, horribly wrong, the woman in the video shows how her butt implant can actually flip around backwards in her butt. Yes, we realize how gross this sounds – it’s because it is gross.

The ample-bottomed lady in the video says, “This is my butt implant flipping backwards. I don’t think implants are supposed to do that”. We don’t have medical degrees, but we’re going to go ahead and verify that statement. Implants, no matter where they may be, should absolutely not be flipping backwards, or even being that visible, for that matter.

We want to know: Would you ever go as far as to get butt implants? Watch the video above of the woman’s butt implant gone wrong and tell us in the comment section below.

