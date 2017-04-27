Immunocologie’s Vital Clay Face Mask Has a 3,000-Person Wait List

Got a minute? Here’s your mid-day roundup of all your need-to-know news in fashion, beauty, entertainment, and beyond.

This detoxing face mask has a 3,000-person waiting list—and we can say first-hand, it’s totally worth the wait. [Harper’s Bazaar]

In depressing news, here’s why you should stop double-tapping on those adorable cat ‘grams. [Refinery29]

Khloé Kardashian is being sued for sharing a photo of…herself? [The Cut]

Just a friendly reminder that Beyoncé can place her own orders thank you. [Marie Claire]

Here’s some dogs wearing things. [Racked]

While you were sleeping, Zara joined the ranks of H&M and Uniqlo with a brand collaboration. [WhoWhatWear]

These beauty brands recycle your empties for you. [Fashionista]