Got a minute? Here’s your mid-day roundup of all your need-to-know news for International Women’s Day.

What it’s like to navigate American beauty standards as an immigrant woman. [Racked]

What it’s like to be a millennial woman fighting for your right to exist. [Refinery29]

How the co-founder of a woman-run company is dealing with #ADayWithoutWomen. [Elle]

One woman gets honest about what she wishes she said to her rapist, a man she was dating. [Marie Claire]

This is what it means to strike from childcare. [The Cut]

How Adesuwa Aighewi, one of fashion’s most outspoken models, is killing the game. [Fashionista]

These are the spending habits of seven millennial women. [Cosmopolitan]

15 percent of sales from this Maiyet x The Brave Collection Tassel Cuff will benefit Planned Parenthood. [Maiyet]

To highlight the wage gap, fashion brand Grana is offering 21% off all its wares for International Women’s Day. [Grana]